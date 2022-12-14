mcj-2022-12-14-news-tva-grants

Representatives from Monroe County Electric Power Association, the Tennessee Valley Authority, the CREATE Foundation, Change Amory, the Monroe County Career and Technical Center and the Lowndes County School District Career Technology Center were on hand Dec. 6 for check presentations.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

BECKER – CHANGE Amory and career and technical centers in Monroe and Lowndes counties are enabled to make even more lasting impacts through students and those in need following a Dec. 6 check presentation thanks to a partnership among the Monroe County Electric Power Association, the Tennessee Valley Authority and the CREATE Foundation.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you