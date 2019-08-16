AMORY – During its annual meeting Aug. 6, the Monroe County Electric Power Association Board of Directors heard concerns regarding the potential of broadband internet from two of the system’s members, Richard Smith and Gerald Weathers, and reappointed three of its sitting members after results from this year’s election were announced.
Smith appealed to the board to move on the initiative of Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley to provide high-speed internet service for rural customers who aren’t able to get service from commercial providers.
“We’ve only done one study, but no plan has been finalized. We’re not as far along as rumored,” said board attorney Scott Hendrix, who moderated the meeting while manager Barry Rowland presented all the numbers.
Weathers said there is a great need for higher speed internet and people want streaming service.
Hendrix agreed with the members’ concerns but weighed in with a reality check.
“It’s a huge decision. It’s one thing to want to do it; it’s another to be able to afford it. State law requires us to look at the business choices and evaluate them for financial viability. Then we need to develop a business plan to present to the membership,” he said.
Hendrix expanded on the specifics from there, comparing a couple of models the board has reviewed. He said the co-op model is good, but it doesn’t incorporate profit.
Through the long term, the broadband subsidiary launched by a nonprofit electric cooperative is eventually spun off to become its own for-profit entity that competes in the marketplace against existing services but with an emphasis of providing service to customers passed over that the existing services deem unprofitable to serve.
Rowland shared details from a study modeled toward the for-profit entity.
“The co-op would own the fiber, whereas the subsidiary owns the equipment. The downside of the model is the proposed 24-month rollout at a projected cost of $14.5 million. We need to go four to five years out instead. It took us 80 years to build the system we have now. Rates and fiber are the only revenue producers here, billed out in components of cost of service plus cost per foot,” he said.
Hendrix further elaborated that it could take as many as eight years to generate a positive cash flow.
“The mitigating factor is to initially target the areas with higher customer density to subsidize less profitable rural areas of the county as we move through the initial phases,” Rowland said. “Commercial providers look to a minimum profit margin of 30 percent where cooperatives just need to break even.”
The matter was tabled until the next meeting for continued study and presentation of findings.
Weathers also questioned why the annual meeting is held on a weekday afternoon, which he said is inconvenient for working members to attend. Hendrix said the timing has been in the bylaws since the beginning.
Weathers also said he thought communication was insufficient to alert interested members as to requirements and deadlines for submitted nominations for elections.
Hendrix assured him that sufficient notice is posted in both print and via website for all members to access.
“You’ll have nominations for new board members next time,” Weathers said.
As far as election results of board members, Frank Owen and Phil Prewitt will continue to represent District 1 and Rickey Camp will continue to represent District 2.
In other business, Rowland gave data which still reflects the weakness of Monroe County’s lack of industries in Monroe County EPA’s service area.
“Our customer base is 79 percent residential, with seven percent small business and 122 percent large business. We lag behind our neighboring counties,” he said.
Moreover, Rowland complained about the change in the wholesale billing structure from the Tennessee Valley Authority from in-use to on-demand and time of use.
“I’ve been hounding TVA. It’s not fair to residentially-intensive co-ops. We have no customer using above 1,000 kilowatt-hours (KwH) in our system,” he said.
According to Hendrix, the wholesale power provided by TVA costs the co-op 87.22 mils per KwH sold, whereas the national median is at 72.44 mils.
“We’re paying a little more for our power but still charging the same as everyone else,” he said.
Rowland also announced this year’s winners of $1,000 scholarships representing Monroe County EPA’s service areas included Madelyn Mason of Smithville, Ty Stallings of Hatley, Jada Mata at Hamilton and Jackson Kriley of Caledonia.