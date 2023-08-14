BECKER – Aug. 1’s annual Monroe County Electric Power Association meeting focused on updates regarding finances, growth, election results and scholarships.
General manager Barry Rowland said the Monroe County EPA is financially stable despite working through challenges associated with constructing its new headquarters in Becker and launching M-Pulse Fiber.
“It’s been a down year, even though our $306 per customer operating expense is well beneath the TVA average,” he said, pointing to less sales exacerbated by higher wholesale costs.
Monroe County EPA’s fiscal year ended June 30.
“We installed 124 new meters, which was up from 108 last year,” he said.
Revenue during the past year totaled $29.6 million, which was a 5.4 percent increase despite less sales volume.
Rowland said there was a $300,000 cash increase compared to last year for M-Pulse fiber service.
“Everything is good. The biggest thing is maintenance,” he said.
He shared numbers indicating residential service is higher compared to last year, although the number of business connections is still struggling for more customers. According to Rowland, roughly 5,500 customers are currently being served.
“I’m proud of the way it’s headed. I’ve heard nothing but positive comments,” said board president Frank Owen.
Rowland said a change mandated by TVA is causing some issues.
“Switching from the wholesale in-use rate (flat wholesale energy rate) to time-and-use rate (based on time of day and demand) hurts us. Until we get more industries, we’ll be behind,” he said.
In addition to the long-term debt for the new headquarters, MCEPA had to borrow another $8 million toward the end of the time M-Pulse service was being installed across the county.
In stating a positive, Rowland said in his 27 years with Monroe County EPA, the line loss has been reduced by nearly half. Line loss is the difference between kilowatt hours purchased from TVA and kilowatt hours sold to customers.
The board renewed a contract with Conexon Fiber for a three-year term to continue hosting broadband service for M-Pulse.
As far as the board of directors election, Rowland said 451 qualified ballots were received and tabulated for the election of board members, and that all candidates on the ballot were re-elected to another term.
Recipients of annual Monroe County EPA $1,000 scholarships were Parker Beasley of Hamilton High School, Lexi Miller of Hatley High School, Mary Long of Smithville High School and Zachary Holliman of Caledonia High School.
