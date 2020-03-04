BECKER – After 66 years of operation alongside Main Street in Amory, the Monroe County Electric Power Association (MCEPA) is set to move to its new campus next week alongside Greenbriar Road in Becker. It will officially open at the new location at 8 a.m. March 9.
“Our office at Amory will be closed Thursday, March 5 and Friday, March 6 in preparation for our move to the new office. During this time, no payments will be processed or new meters will be set,” said MCEPA manager Barry Rowland.
Rowland asked for the patience of the members during the time of transfer.
“It will take a couple of days to transfer phone lines and reestablish online functions. We will have an all-in-one location for better service and quicker response time to requests for service in most of our area,” he said.
Rowland believes the new location will ultimately be good for all customers.
“We will be a mile from the future U.S. Highway 278 interchange. Our centralized location will be more accessible to our members to the south. We have 3,000 customers in Lowndes County,” he said.
The phone number for outages or emergencies will be 256-6660.
When asked about future prospects for the Amory location, Rowland was optimistic.
“We’ve had a lot of interest expressed, but the board will have to decide the plan of action,” he said.