Amory, MS (38821)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.