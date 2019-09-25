Members of the Monroe County Electric Power Association (MCEPA) will be getting an important piece of mail this week connected to the ongoing broadband internet issue. The envelope, marked Broadband Survey, will contain a one-page survey of nine questions that will only take a few minutes to complete.
Should a member not receive a broadband survey by Oct. 15, he or she is urged to stop by one of MCEPA’s two locations in Amory or Caledonia in order to pick up a replacement.
“Providing broadband service is going to be the biggest investment since rural electrification. Our members need to be aware that they will have to pay for it. It’s a 30-year investment,” said MCEPA General Manager Barry Rowland.
Communication about MCEPA’s participation in launching broadband service for its customers will bear the headline, Looking Before We Leap, that will appear in the center spread of the October issue of the newly-redesigned Today in Mississippi magazine.
Rowland reminds MCEPA customers that no one is required to purchase this service, and they can indicate their choice on the survey.
“Our board has never been against broadband. They are just doing their fiduciary duty in approaching this matter,” he said.
MCEPA has commissioned two broadband feasibility studies to help identify the cost, timeline and road map to providing the service throughout its service area. The survey has been authorized by the board of directors to gauge membership interest in signing up for the service.
Replies need to be returned by Nov. 1. From that point, they will be mailed to an independent auditor who will report the results to the MCEPA Board of Directors.
“We’re excited to explore potential next steps for broadband in Monroe County. Please follow our Facebook page for the latest information,” Rowland said in a press release.
Ahead of the surveys being mailed out, MCEPA member Gerald Weathers has been instrumental in putting together community information workshops in the cooperative’s service area. The events have already been held in Hatley, Becker and Hamilton. The next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 7 in Caledonia.
“We have over 3,700 members interested in promoting broadband. About a third of them are in Lowndes County. Our purpose is to inform the members about broadband and to answer their questions,” he said.