ABERDEEN – City, county and state representatives heard a summary of 2022 events through the Monroe County Extension Service while sharing how it makes an impact on them and the community during Nov. 10’s legislative luncheon.
“A lot of people don’t realize what you do by going out on Saturdays to teach kids about shooting and ATV safety,” said District 17 Sen. Chuck Younger. “I think you really educate our kids for life so they’re getting outside and not sitting on the couch.”
Extension agent Randall Nevins said the local office has partnered with other counties through areas, such as beekeeping workshops and youth camps. Monroe County 4-H Agent Kayla Dowden listed a number of events held throughout the year for youth.
Monroe County was one of five counties included in a grant to provide for a culinary camp, held this summer at the Aberdeen Main Street Depot. Fifteen youth participated and learned how to prepare certain dishes they had never tried.
Among other programs, there was a pillowcase project, allowing sixth-graders to make emergency kits for instances such tornadoes, while another program for middle schoolers provided a hazardous material assessment of their homes.
“We’ve got a couple of kids who have participated in livestock shows all summer and participated in the state fair in October. We had two first places and a fourth in showmanship. They participated in the Louisiana State Fair last weekend, and we had a first, two seconds and a grand champion,” she said.
Dowden plans to do a real world program for ninth- and 10th-graders in January at Nettleton High School for them to assess the cost of living for certain adult scenarios. A similar program is in the works for the Aberdeen School District.
Farm Bureau representative Herbert Word also said the organization does agriculture outreach in classrooms.
The county’s three rural community development clubs and Master Gardeners also fall under the Extension umbrella. Master Gardener Dr. Carolyn Goldsborough explained the education and volunteer outreach the group does, saying it is in need of a greenhouse.
“The biggest regret I have is I wasn’t listening to things my father was trying to tell me so now I’ve got to come to these workshops so you can tell me what I’m doing wrong,” said District 3 Supervisor Rubel West of Extension programs.
He suggested more partnerships between 4-H and the local schools’ Future Farmers of America programs. Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott also suggested more partnerships between Extension and the Mayor’s Health Council to make it stronger.
