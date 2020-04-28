ABERDEEN – The Monroe County Extension Service is now open with one staff member present. Public access is prohibited until May 11 at 8 a.m., in accordance with Gov. Tate Reeves latest order. However, one-on-one consultation will be allowed if social distancing is practiced. Consultation must be made by appointment by calling 369-8684.
Monroe County Extension Service reopens
