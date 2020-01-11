Saturday’s severe weather that moved through the region is causing flooding issues throughout several parts of Monroe County, including several locations in Amory such as Maple Street and Easthaven Drive.
Parts of downtown Aberdeen have also faced flooding issues.
Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson urges people to stay at home and not drive on flooded streets.
She said one car turned over in floodwaters outside of Aberdeen with passengers inside, but they have been rescued and are safe.
As of 11 a.m., she said more than 20 roads throughout the county were facing flooding issues. As of that time, she had no reports of water inside homes or businesses.
She also said there were reports of two trees blown over in the county earlier in the day as the storm system came through the area.