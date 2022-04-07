Illinois University senior Kaylee Heines and North Carolina State University professor Matthew Parker prepare to release a weather balloon from the Prairie Industrial Park ahead of March 30's severe weather front that swept through the region. The two of them, along with Illinois University student Jessica Skocinski, launched several weather balloons that day as part of a federally funded study to better predict storms.
Dr. Vanna Chmielewski, a research scientist with the Cooperative Institute for Severe and High-Impact Weather Research and Operations NOAA National Severe Storms Laboratory, sets up a mobile storm tracking unit at Amory's Concord Fields to monitor last week's storm front. The station is capable of tracking storm data for a radius of 10 miles.
Last week’s severe storm front prompted both storm chasers and scientific researchers to different places throughout Monroe County and the region.
The National Weather Service did confirm a tornado struck Monroe County from the system.
As teams associated with a federally funded severe weather research project were scattered across parts of north Mississippi and Alabama last week, a couple of Monroe County sites helped them compile to data.
The Cooperative Institute for Severe and High-Impact Weather Research and Operations’ National Severe Storms Laboratory (NSSL) has recently sent teams of research scientists to the area from its home base in Norman, Oklahoma to study patterns of the severe weather in the area.
The team, which also includes college students and professors, is under the direction of Dr. Vanna Chmielewski.
“We are collaborating with several other research teams and universities. In order to make sure we’re all coordinating with each other, we have daily weather briefings and discuss the forecast of potentially severe events days ahead of time," she said.
Chmielewski said the goal of the collaborating teams is to come to a consensus on the general area most likely to be in the path of tornadic squall lines, which is the primary research focus.
“We make this call a couple of days ahead so teams can travel in,” she said.
Chmielewski and an assistant set up a mobile weather station at Concord Fields in Amory March 29 to track severe weather that swept though the area the following day.
As the storm front was crossing the Mississippi River, a separate team, which included North Carolina State University professor Matthew Parker and Illinois University students, Kaylee Heines and Jessica Skocinski, launched weather balloons from the Prairie Industrial Park to gather data.
“We decide to come when forecasts look favorable and, of course, our forecasts aren’t perfect. Sometimes what we think will be good isn’t and vice versa. For this day, there is a fair amount of instability," Parker said, who added the research is helping to better understand tornadoes in the southeast.
He said various pieces of monitoring equipment used through the study help provide data to compile a complete story about particular storms.
A NSSL team was in the area south of Columbus two weeks ago to track the storms that resulted in an EF-1 tornado that left damage in Clay and Monroe counties.
Managing editor Ray Van Dusen contributed to this story.