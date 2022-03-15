More than 50 students representing Future Farmers of America chapters at Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville attendance centers gathered at the Monroe County Career and Technical Education Center Feb. 25 to receive awards in several categories of platform skills.
From left, Ethan West of Hamilton FFA; Brad Stevens, president of Community Bank’s Amory division; Clay Eaton of Smithville FFA; Ryan Pickle and Elijah Gregory, who are representing Ag Night; Isabella Markham of Hamilton FFA; and Libby Gosa and Riley Ross of Hatley FFA. Ag Night sponsored plaques, and Community Bank sponsored meals.
Students from Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville’s Future Farmers of America chapters were honored March 25 at the Monroe County Career and Technical Center for placing in the Golden Triangle Federation’s 2021-2022 competition in a number of subjects.
Community Bank, MS Peanut and Ag. Night were sponsors.
“The FFA platform contest teaches timeless skills that far exceed agriculture. The students dress in uniform reminiscent of 50 years ago that preserves a sense of civility and dignity,” said Community Bank branch president Brad Stevens, who was involved in FFA when he was in school.
In the senior division of competition, Hamilton placed first in opening and closing, parliamentary procedure, prepared speaking, extemporaneous speaking, creed speaking (national), conduct of chapter meetings and tool identification. Hamilton placed second for creed speaking (senior). For the tool ID competition, Taylor Crawford of Hamilton was the high point individual.
Hatley placed first in creed speaking (senior) and tractor operations and maintenance; second place in opening and closing, extemporaneous speaking and creed speaking; and third place in welding.
Smithville placed first in welding; second in parliamentary speaking, prepared speaking and tool identification; and third in opening and closing.
Starkville also competed in the senior competitions.
For the junior division, Smithville placed first in parliamentary procedure, prepared speaking and extemporaneous speaking; second in creed speaking and tool ID; and third in opening and closing.
Hamilton placed first in the same division in opening and closing, creed speaking and tool ID and second in parliamentary procedure and prepared speaking. For the junior division, Aubrey West of Hamilton was the high point individual.
Hatley placed second in opening and closing and extemporaneous speaking and third in creed speaking.
“These skills prepare students for leadership while instilling confidence for public speaking. These are things you use for the rest of your life,” Stevens said.
Smithville agriculture instructor Kayla Eaton endorsed the program for her students.
“I’ve had several students who were helped through the FFA competition. Some overcame significant inferiority complexes and are now doing well in college,” she said.