WREN – On Oct. 16, 1982, Terry Tucker of Wren responded to his first call with the Amory Fire Department. As the years passed, his career in fire services progressed to serving as Okolona’s fire chief and Monroe County’s fire coordinator.
After responding to countless calls in the field, being the liaison between Monroe County’s fire departments and the board of supervisors and lobbying on behalf of fire services before state and national legislators, he is officially retiring June 30.
“After 40 years, I can’t leave it,” Tucker said. “I still plan on being involved and being a mentor and helping behind the scenes.”
Through the years, Tucker has also served with fire departments in Wren, Hatley and Plaquemine, Louisiana and also as fire investigator for eight years under former Monroe County Sheriff Ruble Maxey.
Post-retirement, Tucker will be working sales for Goldy’s Fire Apparatus but anticipates being a volunteer firefighter. Next to a career in fire services, Tucker worked for several years as a franchisee, supervising partner and director of operation for Sonic locations in Amory and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
In 2007, he was hired as Okolona’s fire chief and in 2013, he was approved by the board of supervisors to serve as Monroe County fire coordinator. Some of his biggest accomplishments in the fire coordinator role include working to secure MSWIN radios, the e-dispatch system and air packs countywide and fire trucks for Wren, Hamilton, Bethlehem, Bartahatchie and Rural Hill volunteer fire departments.
During a supervisors meeting last December, Tucker said the county committed roughly $2 million for such purchases in a nine-year span.
“With all the chiefs, we all worked together towards one goal, and we had a good board. We had everybody behind us,” he said.
Statewide leadership
In 2010, Tucker was elected as northeast district vice president for the Mississippi Firefighters Association, which led to holding more offices there and also with the Mississippi Fire Chiefs Association.
He served as president of the fire chiefs association from 2014 to 2016, past president from 2016 to 2018 and first vice president from 2019 leading up to the statewide conference earlier this month in Natchez.
“I went to Washington, D.C. with the state fire chiefs association, and that was a huge opportunity. I went to places I never thought I’d get to go in my life. I never thought I’d go to the U.S. Capitol to talk to legislators about fire services in the state of Mississippi and tell the leaders of the country what we really need in the field,” he said.
Tucker is pleased with the direction the state fire chiefs association is going and hopes it continues to put people in place who share his ambition.
Tucker credits a former mayor of Okolona for encouraging him to be more involved.
“She encouraged us all. If you’re going to go to these trainings and conferences, be involved and be a part. Let everyone know where Okolona is at,” Tucker said. “I brought attention to the Okolona Fire Department, I brought attention to Monroe County fire services,” he said.
Whereas he was already a lifetime member of the fire chiefs association, he was presented with a lifetime membership with the Mississippi Firefighters Association during the convention.
“During the dinner, they had the lifetime membership vote. There were two or three guys’ names called, and two or three people said, ‘Motion’ and ‘Second’ when they made the nomination. They read my name, and 50-something people said, ‘Motion,’ and probably 60 more people yelled, ‘Second.’ You don’t realize how many people think about you,” he said.
Out in the field
During his 40 years of service, Tucker has responded to countless fires, wrecks and medical calls. Being a responder comes with its triumphs and its downsides.
“Through Monroe and Chickasaw counties, I’ve probably work 170 fatality wrecks. It gets to you sometimes and sometimes you go home and can’t walk away. It piles up, and you’ve got to learn how to get that off of you. I’ve worked fires with probably 20 fatalities throughout the years, and that’s another deal to see that tragedy and try to work past that,” he said. “With the Monroe County volunteers, it’s been important they know how to handle that. We’ve lost a lot of good volunteers because they’ve left because that’s come too quickly.”
Earlier in his career, Tucker wasn’t selected for a fire chief’s position, but another opportunity came later in life.
“It was an honor to be selected as chief in 2007. I had sort of given up, thinking I would never be a chief,” he said. “At the time I came here at 45, I wanted to give people opportunities I didn’t have. I wanted to help people go into the fire service and have education.”
He recalled four fires at United Furniture Industries and a huge fire at Rose Hill while serving at the Okolona Fire Department
He credits several mentors from throughout the years, including former Amory Fire Chief Earl Frye.
