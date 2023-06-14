mcj-2023-06-14-news-fire-coordinator-main.jpg

Monroe County Fire Coordinator Terry Tucker stands in front of the U.S. Capitol, where he has lobbied for fire services needs for Mississippi. After serving in statewide associations and several local fire departments, Tucker is retiring at the end of June.

 COURTESY

WREN – On Oct. 16, 1982, Terry Tucker of Wren responded to his first call with the Amory Fire Department. As the years passed, his career in fire services progressed to serving as Okolona’s fire chief and Monroe County’s fire coordinator.

