Monroe County Fire Coordinator and Okolona Fire Chief Terry Tucker was awarded the Mississippi Fire Chiefs Association Combination Fire Chief of the Year Award, which represents departments comprised of full-time and volunteer firefighters.
What started as a job with the Amory Fire Department nearly 40 years ago led to a longtime career for Terry Tucker of Wren. The Okolona fire chief and Monroe County fire coordinator recently had a capstone moment through his career – being named the Mississippi Fire Chiefs Association’s Combination Fire Chief of the Year.
“The Mississippi Fire Chiefs Association gives two awards every year. One is for a 100 percent career department, and the other is for a combination or volunteer department. Okolona has career firemen and volunteers too,” he said. “It puts a lot into perspective. Sometimes you get to feeling like, ‘Am I really doing a good job?’ When the other fire chiefs throughout the state recognize you’re doing a great job, it means a lot when your peers recognize you.”
His father retired from being a firefighter, which is what Tucker always wanted to be.
“Through the years, I’ve held different positions at different fire departments like Hatley, Amory and Wren. I was chief at Wren for 10 or 12 years. I was in Louisiana for a few years and was assistant chief for a fire department there,” he said.
He has been full-time chief at the Okolona Fire Department since 2007 and Monroe County fire coordinator since March 2013.
Tucker currently serves as first vice president of the Mississippi Fire Chiefs Association, where he previously served as president. He also serves on the Mississippi Department of Public Safety Board of Emergency Telecommunications Standards and Training and the Mississippi Building Code Council.
Jeffrey Welborn of Flowood was selected as the association’s Fire Chief of the Year through career departments. He and Tucker are both in the running for the Southeastern Association of Fire Chiefs Fire Chief of the Year Award, which will be announced later in 2022.