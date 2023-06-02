Since 1883, Monroe County has been impacted by 53 tornadoes. Of that total, nine were rated as EF-O, 19 as EF-1, 13 as EF-2, 10 as EF-3, one as an EF-4 and two as EF-5.
The National Weather Service-Memphis’ website has a tornado database from 1883 through 2022. Tornadoes from this year were added to the list below detailing the county’s history with the destructive weather events.
January
Monroe County has had seven tornadoes in January with the strongest being rated EF-3 on Jan. 12, 1932. It hit Hamilton and resulted in three fatalities. An EF-1 tornado hit Becker, causing $50,000 in damages on Jan. 13, 2005. Another EF-1 tornado struck Muldon Jan. 12 this year, causing major damage to one home. An EF-2 tornado hit Prairie Jan. 7, 1989, causing extensive damage. An EF-1 tornado hit south of Greenwood Springs, causing numerous tree damage Jan. 30, 2013.
February
Monroe County has had five tornadoes in February with the strongest rated as an EF-3. An EF-1 tornado hit northwest of Aberdeen Feb. 13, 1952, causing $20,000 in damage. An EF-3 tornado hit the north side of Aberdeen Feb. 16, 1956, causing one fatality. An EF-2 tornado hit the south side of Aberdeen Feb. 20, 1989 and caused heavy damage. An EF-0 tornado hit near Sipsey Fork Feb. 1, 2012, causing $25,000 in damage. An EF-0 tornado hit just west of Smithville Feb. 16 this year, causing tree damage.
March
Monroe County has had 11 tornadoes in March with the strongest being rated as an EF-3, which happened earlier this year. An EF-2 tornado hit near Strong March 21, 1933. An EF-3 tornado hit the west side of Hamilton March 11, 1963, causing severe damage. An EF-3 tornado hit Hamilton March 17, 1965, causing heavy damage. An EF-2 tornado hit Bigbee March 12, 1975, causing $75,000 in damages. An EF-3 tornado hit near Becker and near Highway 278 just southeast of Amory on March 20, 1976. An EF-1 tornado hit just two miles south of New Hamilton on March 5, 1989, causing numerous trees to be damaged. An EF-0 tornado hit Nettleton March 17, 2021, causing $35,000 in damages. An EF-1 tornado hit Hatley March 31, 2021, causing $200,000 in damages. An EF-1 tornado hit just east of Strong March 22, 2022, causing $115,000 in damages. An EF-0 tornado hit East Aberdeen March 30, 2022, causing $50,000 in damages. An EF-3 tornado hit Egypt, Wren, Amory and areas outside of Smithville March 24 this year, causing two fatalities in Wren and significant damage. Damaging approximately 1,500 homes and 115 businesses, it was declared a federal disaster.
April
Monroe County has had 17 tornadoes in April with the strongest ones being rated as EF-5. An EF-3 tornado hit the south side of Aberdeen April 22, 1883, causing seven fatalities. An EF-2 tornado hit just west of Aberdeen April 6, 1909, causing four fatalities. An EF-4 tornado hit the east side of Aberdeen April 20, 1920, causing 22 fatalities and as much as $2 million in damages. An EF-2 tornado hit southeast of Hamilton April 7, 1938. An EF-5 tornado hit the southeast part of Monroe County April 3, 1974. This tornado went on to cause major destruction in Guin, Alabama and was one of four EF-5 tornadoes reported during the 1974 Super Outbreak. An EF-0 tornado hit Smithville April 20, 1995. An EF-0 tornado hit west of Prairie also on April 20, 1995, causing tree damage. An EF-1 tornado hit the northwest side of Aberdeen on April 29, 2005, causing $25,000 in damages. An EF-1 tornado hit Central Grove April 2, 2009, causing tree damage. An EF-1 tornado hit New Hamilton April 24, 2010, causing $350,000 in damages. An EF-3 tornado hit Wren April 27, 2011, causing $7 million in damages. Roughly 12 hours later, a second EF-3 tornado hit Wren and continued between Bigbee and Amory. Also that day, an EF-5 tornado hit Smithville April 27. Tornadoes that day resulted in 16 fatalities and catastrophic damage. This tornado event was part of the April 2011 Super Outbreak. An EF-0 tornado hit south of Wren April 29, 2016, causing minor damage. An EF-0 tornado hit northeast of the Monroe County Airport also on April 29, 2016, causing $10,000 in damage. An EF-2 tornado hit Hamilton April 13, 2019 causing one fatality and $3 million in damage. An EF-2 tornado hit east of Smithville also April 13, 2019, causing $500,000 in damages.
May
Monroe County has had six tornadoes in May with the strongest being rated as EF-2. One EF-2 tornado hit southeast of Prairie May 14, 1953, causing $20,000 in damages. An EF-1 tornado hit the west side of Aberdeen May 10, 1970 and then proceeded to hit the area of River Birch Golf Club and the west side of Amory. Trees fell all the way to Smithville, and Becker was impacted as well. An EF-1 tornado hit Hatley May 18, 1986, causing severe damage to the school. Another EF-2 tornado hit the west side of Aberdeen May 7, 2003, causing $3 million in damages. An EF-0 tornado hit southwest of Amory May 25, 2015, causing $50,000 in damages. An EF-1 tornado hit Amory May 25, 2015, which was Memorial Day, causing $150,000 in damage.
June
Monroe County has had only one documented tornado in June. An EF-2 tornado hit near New Wren June 19, 1980.
July/August
Monroe County has had no tornadoes recorded for the months of July and August.
September
Monroe County has just had one documented tornado in September. An EF-1 tornado hit between Nettleton and Amory on Sept. 12, 1982, causing major damage to a church and five houses.
October
Monroe County has had no tornadoes recorded for the month of October.
November
Monroe County has had four tornadoes in November with the strongest rated as an EF-3, which struck the south side of Amory Nov. 26, 1973, affecting the area of River Birch Golf Club and then Hatley. An EF-1 tornado hit Amory Nov. 4, 1988, causing roof damage. An EF-2 tornado hit Becker Nov. 29, 2010, causing $250,000 in damage. An EF-1 tornado hit to the southwest of Aberdeen Nov. 29, 2016, causing $220,000 in damage.
December
Monroe County has had two tornadoes in December, both rated as EF-1. One tornado hit west of Amory Dec. 22, 1988, causing damage to four homes, and the other hit in the extreme northwest part of Monroe County on Dec. 7, 2004, causing $25,000 in damage.
Interesting facts
Monroe County experienced two EF-5 tornadoes with one occurring during the April 1974 Super Outbreak and the other occurring during the April 2011 Super Outbreak.
Since 1883, Smithville has experienced four tornadoes, Aberdeen has experienced eight, Wren has experienced three, Amory has experienced seven, Hamilton has experienced four, and Nettleton has experienced one.
