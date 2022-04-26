Honor band participants from Amory Middle School include, front row, Gabby Morrow, Dayton Tomlin and Charlie Martin; middle row, Isaac Smith, Susanna Moore, Malik Nathan, Chris Esquivel, Tripp Harmon, Hayden Bryant, McKenzie Thompson and Kaneyjiah Ruff; and back row, Sam Blanton, Jermyya Brown, Lucy Laird, Riley Stark, Andrew Vaughn, Ethan Reeves, Brayden Pierce, Luke Hoang, Rivers Nelson, Tyra Davis and Kamden Garth. Not pictured are Jailen Hogan and Bentley Pope.
Several Monroe County band students left their marks across the state during the past year as members of various honor bands.
Both Amory Middle School and Amory High School had delegations participating in the honor band circuit, according to band director Jeff Colburn.
“We had a large number of students participate in various honor bands this year. The honor bands include the Mississippi Lion's All-State Band, the Mississippi Bandmasters Clinic in Natchez, the Delta State University Honor Band, the Mississippi State University Honor Band and the Mid-South Honor Band,” he said.
Students from Aberdeen High School participated in the state band clinic, Northeast Mississippi District Honor Band and the University of Mississippi Mid-South Honor Band.
“By those students trying out for these honor bands, it gave the rest of my students a recharge and rebirth to go above and beyond the average band student and look for opportunities next year. We already have students asking about auditions for the Mississippi All-State Lion's Band, the most prestigious group an individual can make in our state,” said band director Tim Matlock
Smithville Attendance Center students, Xander Herring, JT Gray and Cooper Thomas, participated in a number of honor bands, according to band director George Thompson, including Mississippi Bandmasters Association State Clinic Honor Band, Delta State Honor Band, Northeast Mississippi Band Directors Association Honor Band, Mississippi State University Honor Band, Mid-South Honor Band and William Carey University Honor Band.
Hamilton Attendance Center students, Isabel Baty, Michelle Richardson, Analeigh Bowen and Ethan West, participated in both the Northeast Mississippi Honor band and the Mid-South Honor band, according to band director Michael Williams.