BECKER – Last summer, Monroe County partnered with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) and the University of Mississippi Medical Center three times to offer COVID-19 test sites at the Becker Community Center.
Next month, it will partner with the MSDH again to offer four days of COVID-19 vaccinations. It will be held July 14-17 at the Becker Community Center. The hours are 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. July 14-16 and 9 a.m. until noon July 17.
Appointments are not necessary, and walk-ins are welcome. There is no charge.
Soldiers with the Mississippi National Guard will administer the vaccinations. They also administered COVID-19 tests last summer.
According to Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson, people have the choice of receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or a two-dose vaccination. The information she was given did not specify if the two-dose vaccine would be Pfizer or Moderna.
Another vaccination event in Becker is planned for three weeks after next month’s vaccination days for those in need of their second vaccination doses.
According to MSDH data, 36 percent of Monroe County residents received their first dose, and 32 percent received their second dose. Statewide, 1,981,761 doses had been administered, with the highest percentage being in the 50 to 64 age group.
Since March 16, 2020, Monroe County reported 4,162 positive cases of COVID-19, as of last week’s data. There were 136 deaths reported linked to people who tested positive for COVID-19.
While the statewide number of positive COVID-19 cases to date was 320,174 through last week’s data, the number of presumed recoveries was 311,070.