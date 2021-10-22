While Monroe County’s 13 volunteer fire departments are currently using 15 different types of air packs through five different brands, the purchase of 110 new air packs will bring all of the departments to a uniform standard for self contained breathing apparatuses.
“For the first time since we’ve been doing business as the fire service, every firefighter and every fire truck will have the same type of air pack. No matter which volunteer fire department shows up, we’ll be interchangeable,” said Monroe County Fire Coordinator Terry Tucker. “Outside of buying new trucks, this is probably one of the best things to ever happen for the fire service of Monroe County.”
The board of supervisors approved the $787,305 purchase of the 110 air packs and 330 bottles for volunteer firefighters from the company Scott, which is $437,175 below state contract price. The county received several of the bottles for free since it bought in bulk.
Tucker said they’re rated for 45 minutes of use, and the life span is 15 years.
He expressed his appreciation to the board of supervisors for hearing the need for what’s best for the volunteer firefighters.
“This is the county board of supervisors spending money throughout the whole county. Every community is going to benefit from this,” Tucker said.