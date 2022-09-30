ABERDEEN – During Sept. 23’s board of supervisors meeting, Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson gave an update on the ongoing storm shelter pilot program through the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.
The program provides matching funds to winning applicants.
“So far, there have been 970 applications received from all eight [participating] counties, and 591 of those came from Monroe County,” she said.
While the application process is scheduled through the end of October, online applications were temporarily paused as of last week until more funds are available. Sanderson is unsure when the online application process will resume but said she is compiling a list of anyone interested in applying in the meantime.
“I know I’ve gotten a lot of calls from people who haven’t heard anything about all of this,” said board president Hosea Bogan of applicants.
Sanderson expects MEMA to send notification letters soon to inform applications of their status. She advises for people to not pursue the next steps of purchasing storm shelters until they receive notification.
To sign up for the list, call (662) 369-3683.
As far as planned improvements at Monroe Regional Hospital, board attorney David Houston said a takeaway from a recent meeting between county, City of Aberdeen and hospital officials indicated the long-range need is for a new building.
A recent survey of electrical and plumbing upgrades came in much more expensive than expected. The main hospital building was constructed in the mid- to late-1950s, and it has had additions throughout the years.
“In the short-term to get them up to speed, we’re going to get the engineering firm back involved. We’re going to start with the electrical panel first and move on to HVAC improvements,” Houston said. “We’re moving forward, but it’s a gradual process.”
County administrator Bob Prisock said even with future plans for a new hospital building, the current facility will be used and any investments will continue through the years.
In other business, supervisors approved the final order pertaining to the county’s redistricting reflective of data from the 2020 census.
Supervisors rejected the lone bid of $4.555,552 for piling repair work on 16 bridges throughout the county. County engineer Kyle Strong estimated the repairs to cost $765,000. The county will readvertise for bids at a later date.
In old business, Prisock explained several improvements at the Prairie Industrial Park, including debris cleaning and building repairs. In recent months, the county has increased efforts to make the area more marketable, and there has been increasing interest from potential suitors.
Supervisors approved a survey of 4.75 acres of parcel one at the Smithville Industrial Park for Johnson’s Enterprises, an online third-party seller which is purchasing the property to construct a warehouse.
Supervisors approved for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to move forward to purchase materials for its part-time training academy and also body and in-car cameras, which was discussed at previous meetings.
Monroe County Chief Deputy Billy Richey said the academy should start taking shape soon.
During his input, Prisock passed along complaints received from residents regarding a mobile home being installed in a neighborhood in the Hatley area. The subdivision was not registered as a covenant with the county restricting mobile homes, so the county does not have any authority.
Each supervisor donated $500 from his rural recreation fund for the local Sea Cadets unit, which is based in Amory.
“Our unit is up to 13 members now, and they have volunteered at the Amory Food Pantry and at the Railroad Festival and participated in parades. We have a sister unit in Knoxville, Tennessee and we have participated in a drill with them,” said Monroe County deputy Laron Griffin, who volunteers with the unit.
Supervisors also approved $500 each from their rural recreation funds for the Bukka White Blues Festival, being held Oct. 8 at Blue Bluff in Aberdeen.
