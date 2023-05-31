Younger patrons of Aberdeen’s Evans Memorial Library and the Amory Municipal Library will have the opportunity to participate in summer reading programs during June and July.
Evans Memorial Library will host a couple of traveling presenters in June as part of the program, “Lift-off for Reading.”
Stormin’ Bob, the Singing Weatherman will visit the library June 1, while David Strange will be the guest June 8 with his show, Strange Magic. Both programs will begin at 10 a.m.
The Amory Municipal Library’s program will be different this year as recovery from the March tornado continues. This year’s theme is “All Together Now,” promoting community, togetherness and welcoming.
“There’s going to be a little twist to things this year. Our programs will be hosted in the gymnasium of First Baptist Church each Thursday in June, as well as July 13 at 2 p.m. There will also be story time with Michael James on June 1 at 10:15 a.m.,” said librarian Ruby Holman.
Special guests include Stormin’ Bob June 1, Amory police officers and firefighters and emergency medical technicians on June 8, puppeteer Patricia Carreras with Gigglin’ Gertie on June 15, a traveling program from the Mississippi Wildlife Museum on June 22 and Strange Magic with David Strange on June 29.
There will be no program the first Thursday of July, but a final program with local art teacher John Thomas will be held on July 13, in addition to the awarding of prizes.
Registration for the summer reading program is open now and will continue through June 22. The library will also offer a bingo game and kindness challenge. Registration must be turned in by July 7 to be eligible for prizes. Patrons who have registered must be present at the final program on July 13 to receive prizes.
Participants may register curbside by coming around the back of the building similar to procedure used during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hours for registration are from 1 until 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Even though other Monroe County libraries will not be participating in the summer reading program this year, resources will be offered as usual.
The Hamilton library is open from noon until 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays while the Wren library has the same hours on Mondays and Wednesdays. The Nettleton library is open from 12:30 until 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Hamilton will offer grab-and-go crafts June 1 and June 6 while Nettleton will display new book titles on the shelves and have bookmarks and stickers available to younger readers.
Local librarians remind students out for summer vacation to make time every day for rest and 20 minutes’ worth of reading.
“We want you to remember to read, even though checking out books from this library is not available at this time. You may read books from home or from other libraries,” Holman said.
