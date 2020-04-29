AMORY – According to figures released by the Mississippi State Department of Health, Monroe County has the highest number of positive coronavirus cases at long-term care facilities statewide, with cases isolated to Diversicare of Amory and River Place Nursing Center.
All of Monroe County’s long-term care facilities implemented preventative measures in mid-March, including no visitation, before the county’s first positive coronavirus case was reported.
April 28’s figures for Monroe County totaled 76, which surpassed Lauderdale County’s 75 long-term care facilities cases. Since March 16, Monroe County has totaled 153 positive cases. The county has the second most number of cases in North Mississippi, only behind DeSoto County’s 272.
No data is publicly available regarding the number of recoveries.
Last week, members of Cross Bound Church in Smithville did a drive-thru prayer vigil for Diversicare and left candles with drawings and cards with messages and scripture.
“When we first heard the nursing homes were having such a battle with coronavirus and there were so many elderly residents effected, we knew the staff was under a lot of stress, along with the families of those residents. The power of prayer was the best thing we could offer them,” said church member Christy Edwards. “I think praying for the residents and staff is on the forefront of our minds right now and that those who are affected recover. We pray for them daily.”
She invites other churches and individuals throughout the county to join in prayer for the long-term care facilities.
Diversicare of Amory’s corporate entity confirmed residents and/or staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Diversicare Chief Operating Officer Becky Bodie referred the Monroe Journal to the corporation’s website for a statement.
“We have been in touch with Dr. Byers and his team at the Mississippi Department of Health, as well as officials at the CDC. We are working closely with public health officials to address the situation and are grateful for their assistance. We have been in touch with the loved ones of all those who have been impacted, and will continue to do so on a regular basis.”
Diversicare implemented precautionary measures early, which included strict limitations on visitation in accordance with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. The facility is making sure residents can continue to connect with family through video chat, texting and phone communication.
According to the statement, Diversicare’s infection control procedures are in compliance with the CDC and Mississippi State Department of Health guidelines, and nursing staff is educated and understands the healthcare protocols for the COVID-19 quarantine and all emergency situations.
“We do have confirmed cases and are in close communication with local and state health officials, as well as CMS and CDC to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps at this time to make sure our staff and residents are following the recommended preventative actions,” said River Place Nursing Center Administrator Nikki Williams.
Part of the CDC guidelines are that all staff wear appropriate personal protective equipment.
Ken Long, chief executive officer of Agape Senior Living Center – the management company running Oaktree Manor Assisted Living, said last week no cases were reported at the Amory facility.
“We’ve been on lockdown for about five weeks now. We’ve had no COVID positive cases at any five of our assisted livings, either residents or staff,” he said. “We’re limiting our intake from places that have been COVID-positive. We’re working closely with the Mississippi State Department of Health to develop procedures where we can take people from homes, nursing homes or hospitals but to date. We’ve been very limited on how to do that. If we do get a positive, we would report it to the Mississippi State Department of Health per their guidelines.”
He said staff members are the only people entering Oaktree Manor.
“If we think anyone has been exposed, we put staff on paid leave,” Long said. “We’ve had people tested, and nobody has tested positive anywhere.”
At the Care Center of Aberdeen, there is only one point of entry for employees who are screened every time they re-enter the building.
“It’s what we call a buffer zone. In that buffer zone, we have someone in that area 24/7, and they screen everyone who walks in the door. There is only that point of entry, and there are no vendors in our facility. Deliveries are being sanitized and handled internally,” said administrator Allison Knight. “In the event we do see a case, the Care Center is ready and we’re prepared to handle it.”