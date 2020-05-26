Lupus is an autoimmune disease that affects approximately 1.5 million people within the United States, including a few Monroe County residents. The disease is very difficult to diagnose due to its ability to mimic other illnesses.
It is not contagious, and there is no cure for it but with proper treatment and education, it can be controlled, enabling the sufferer to live a productive life. With lupus, the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissue in many parts of the body.
Every year, May is recognized as Lupus Awareness Month, but the monthly “We Care” Lupus Support Group meets at North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory the third Tuesday or each month at 6 p.m. Due to the pandemic, it has transitioned into a monthly conference call.
Michelle Harris of Amory and her daughter, Alexus, have both been battling the disease since they were 27 and 9, respectively, and began the support group in 2009.
“I didn’t experience any symptoms at first other than the occasional shocking sensation in my heart from pleurisy [inflammation of the tissues that line the lungs and chest cavity]. I was still a typical 9-year-old playing and having fun but just taking a few medications daily to control my lupus,” Alexus said of her own experience.
It wasn’t until she started losing weight and discovering that her blood platelets were being affected that she began to see what life was like to have a chronic illness.
“I began having extended hospital stays and missing a lot of school. It started with sharp pains in my chest. My mom had to make frequent trips to the school to come check on me. It felt like someone was shocking my heart. I still experience this same feeling now but not too often,” Alexus said.
She battles several conditions including blood thinning; bone deterioration; brain fog; vision problems; sensitivity to different temperatures; and muscle, joint and skin pain. She also has side effects from prolonged use of medication, which includes Prednisone.
“I became a St. Jude patient while I was entering high school, and it was honestly one of the best experiences of my life,” she said. “This experience taught me that regardless of my own situation, I should always be thankful because it could be worse. Witnessing children who have the weight of the world on their shoulders to be so full of life taught me to never take anything for granted.”
Alexus has had oral surgery, a bone graft on her left knee, bilateral hip core decompressions and a bone graft on her right wrist. She is currently waiting to schedule the next surgery, which she hopes will be on her left wrist.
“In the nearly 13 years that I have battled this disease, I’ve grown a lot and learned so much about myself,” she said. “I’d have to say the hardest part is dealing with my mindset of having to be okay. I say this because there’s never a day I don’t hurt or feel bad, but I refuse to just let it overpower me. One thing about me has always remained the same – my illness will not define me, and I am determined to achieve every goal I set for myself. I may not be the best patient, but I am managing.”
Alexus is currently excelling as a full-time student at the Mississippi University for Women pursuing a degree in nursing.
“I still have bad days, but there is always a rainbow after the rain,” she said. “My overall goal is to become a nurse practitioner and help patients how I was helped. My motto is ‘patient to provider!’ I am not my illness.”
Another “We Care” group member, Angela Lackey of Hamilton, has been involved with the group since the beginning. She was diagnosed with lupus as an expectant mother at age 21 in 1996. She has been undergoing treatment for more than four years and has follow-up appointments every three months.
She battles diabetes as well as high blood pressure from fluid build-up on her heart. Five years ago, she had an onset of pneumonia that resulted in scarring of the bottom of her lungs.
“I’ve got all kinds of stuff going on because of lupus,” she said.
Health issues are preventing Lackey from being able to work. She is concentrating on maintaining a regimen of exercise and proper diet to continue life as normal as possible.
“Participating in the support group has given me a positive mindset as well as coaching me on questions to ask my doctors. I still have some symptoms but I’m improving,” she said.