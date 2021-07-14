Mayors, aldermen and police chiefs officially began their terms of office July 1 and with new administrations come new goals for elected officials. Amory, Gattman, Hatley, Nettleton and Smithville are on this year’s election cycle, and two of those communities have new first-time mayors at the helm.
Smithville Mayor Phil Goodwin was elected as an alderman during a special election in 2019, giving him insight on local government.
“We’re just a town trying to recover from the [2011] tornado, and I’m going to continue to work because we want to keep our children here and our grandchildren here. This is all for the future for them. As kids finish school, a lot move away to somewhere else, but we want to have something here for them to want to live here and for other people to move here.
“We’ve got houses and duplexes coming up and are trying to get people to move in here. We have some people committed to coming in and building some buildings for people to lease to put businesses in. We’re working on it now, and it’s on ground level now,” he said.
Going further back in his career, Goodwin retired from working at Smithville school after 26 years. His wife taught for 28 years and also retired from the school. He is also approaching his 39th year as a school bus driver for the school.
Goodwin also worked for the Smithville Police Department for 12 years, serving as police chief for three years.
He has lived in Smithville and the Smithville area for 66 years and remembers when businesses lined the main part of town.
“We were a really booming place years ago and started growing and growing, and the tornado set us backwards but you never give up. You just keep moving on,” he said before reflecting on decades ago. “At one time, we had six little grocery stores – little mom and pop stores. Everybody made a living. We had a barber shop, beauty shop, dress store, a doctor’s office with Dr. Tubb here. We had three or four different service stations. Everybody made a living. It was very prosperous, and everybody worked to make Smithville better. We had the garment plant back then – Monroe Trousers. We had several churches then and still do now,” he said.
Thinking back to that time gives him more motivation to bring progress to Smithville.
“We just need people to believe in us. We want to make things better,” Goodwin said.
He added the Town of Smithville and Smithville Attendance Center have worked well with each other in the past and will continue to do so.
“I’ve been associated with the school district for years and have had a good relationship and will continue to have one. We’ll assist them in any way we can. That’s what we’ve got to do,” he said.
Nettleton Mayor Mem Riley began his third term in office this year and looks forward to accomplishing projects already in the works.
“Over the last couple of years, we’ve been working on replacing the water lines from 1935. I hope within a couple of weeks to get the final papers signed and situated. We do have several small sewer projects to get done in the next year, year and a half. We have the ongoing task of getting streets paved. We have to pick out certain streets and partner with either Lee County or Monroe County to get those paved. A very important thing we’ve got to work on in the next couple of years is installing automated water meters to cut down on labor and problems with citizens who said they did or didn’t use the water,” he said.
He also wants to improve on drainage ditch issues throughout town, and the city recently applied for a grant for more storm shelters.
“Everytime we have a board meeting or get together, we talk about more businesses. I hope this year, either downtown or on the bypass, we can get more businesses. That’s the name of the game on taxes,” he said.
Riley’s proudest accomplishments from his previous term are park improvements, acquisition of a new building for the Dorothy J. Lowe Memorial Library and working with local pastors to foster relationships throughout all races.
He applauded Nettleton’s low crime rate, good school district and balanced population ratio between blacks and white, with no racial issues.
“Anybody outside looking in, it’d be a good place to live. The key, I think, for Nettleton is if you live here, you can drive anywhere 45 minutes to an hour away and get as good of a job as you want. We’re very fortunate to have United, HomeStretch, Magnum Metals and Nettleton Hardware here.”
Hatley Mayor George King is also in his third term in office, and his biggest accomplishment in that time is the addition of two new businesses – Dollar General and Tiger Food Mart. Looking ahead to the next four years, his biggest goal is water system improvements.
“We’ve got to have another well and another tank. We’ve been good. We come out of the bentonite mines, and the water is so pure, they’ve got to add to it to check the sample. Water is not a problem as far as that goes, but supply is the biggest thing. We’re rapidly approaching our max on our well and we’re going to have to do another well and we’ve got places that have low pressure,” he said.
According to previous reports, Hatley is set to receive $100,000 in American Rescue Plan funds, but town officials haven’t finalized plans on how to spend it yet.
“We’re waiting to see how this well goes but expect some of it to go to that,” he said.
As far as grant funding, King said in his 50 years of living in Hatley, the town has never received one.
“We don’t qualify for grants. We’ve never been able to and don’t know what we could do to change it. We’re going to look at it one more time to see what we can come up with,” he said.