TUPELO - Four men were arrested Christmas night after a robbery led to shots being fired between vehicles traveling along Gloster Street.
Tupelo police were notified around 9 p.m. Dec. 25 that two vehicles were traveling north on Gloster near Crosstown and the occupants of a white Volkswagen Passat were shooting at a white Chevy pickup.
Officers searched the area and found a Passat, which refused to pull over for a traffic stop. The car eventually stopped at the intersection of Front and Jackson streets and all four occupants were detained.
The driver of the pickup stopped on Main Street and waited for officers, who noticed the truck did have holes in it consistent with gunshots. According to Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald, the truck driver said an argument between the two parties over a possible collision started in the area of South Green Street and South Gloster.
"During that altercation, the occupants of the Passat attempted to steal a rifle from the occupant of the Chevy," McDougald said. "When the Chevy driver fled, the Passat pursued and shots were fired."
A search of the Passat revealed drug paraphernalia and an open container. Officers walking the path of the fleeing Passat located a handgun lying on the shoulder of Front Street.
The driver of the Passat, Shonquirius Lauderdale, 22, of Aberdeen, was charged with shooting into a motor vehicle and attempted armed robbery. He was also charged with five misdemeanors, including failure to yield to blue lights, reckless driving, improper turn and disorderly conduct.
Roy Wright, 17, of Verona, was charged with attempted armed robbery. Aubrien Meaders, 19, of Amory, was charged with accessory to robbery, open container and possession of paraphernalia. Estabian Rogers, 20, of Nettleton, was charged with accessory to robbery and disorderly conduct.
All four men were ordered held without bond. McDougald said no injuries were reported during this incident.