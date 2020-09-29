As the deadline for census participation ends Sept. 30, the Monroe Journal is rounding off a series of stories stressing the importance of participation for an accurate count. Accurate census counts translate to a number of benefits such as funding for roads, grants and education. The effects of the census resonate for several years to come.
Of Monroe County’s estimated 35,564 residents, slightly more than 15,000 of them live in incorporated city limits. Just like county government, municipalities rely on accurate census counts to help provide for better services.
Additionally, each of Monroe County’s cities has its own unique ways of relying on full participation in the 2020 census.
“Once you look Smithville up on the internet, people can say, ‘Okay, there are a lot of retirees here. Maybe we should look at that and get a house down there to retire in.’ People look at the census online to find a home or get their kid in a good school. That information can be vital for anybody,” said Smithville Town Clerk Kim Johnson.
Aberdeen officials have tried to attract new businesses such as restaurants and hotels, but the population size is hindering the process.
“If you don’t fill out the census, it effects what kind of businesses you have in your area. People want certain businesses, but they won’t come if there’s not a certain population. I have contacted several restaurants, and hotels are the same way – if you don’t have a certain population or traffic count, they’re not coming. People don’t realize, too, you have to franchise and have more than one location,” said former Aberdeen City Clerk Jackie Benson earlier this year.
With growth outside city limits, it causes problems for smaller municipalities trying to provide.
“When you’re a small community like we are, we don’t have a lot of tax base. We only have two businesses that generate sales tax. When you reach that point, you reach out to any straw you can. Our population is under 500 regardless in the limits of the town. Outside, in the greater Hatley area, has a lot of people, but it doesn’t count towards your grants,” said Hatley Mayor George King.
Size matters
Nettleton’s population has hovered slightly above and below the 2,000 mark in the past two census counts, which is a vital figure for municipalities.
“With anything under 2,000, you can’t run radar. With anything above 2,000, you’re considered a city and anything below 2,000 is considered a town,” said Nettleton City Clerk Dana Burcham.
The original 2000 census figure showed Nettleton with 1,936 residents, but the city disputed it and ultimately was listed as having 2,019 residents. An attempt to fight the 2010 census count of 1,992 was unsuccessful, but an attorney general’s opinion justified the Nettleton Police Department still using radar.
“With speeding tickets, if we didn’t get that, it would affect our budget. It’s not like it’s a speed trap, but it does help. If you pull someone over, it may turn out they have a suspended license,” Burcham said.
Two years ago, Burcham and another city employee physically reviewed every address in Nettleton to make sure reports received from the U.S. Census Bureau were accurate.
Since the 2010 census, Smithville’s population has drastically decreased due to people relocating following April 27, 2011’s EF-5 tornado. Even though new businesses would pull shoppers from outside the city limits, attracting them is more of a challenge.
“We’re trying to get a grocery store in here and based on our population, our last census population in 2010 was more than 900 in Smithville. After the tornado, we did an unofficial census ourselves, and that population dropped to about 640,” Johnson said. “A grocery store won’t even look at us because they don’t think we would have enough patronage for their business.”
In recent years, Smithville has gained a Dollar General and had a smaller grocery store until a fire destroyed it last January.
“With a chain grocery store, they don’t take into account people outside the city limits we’d be pulling like people down Highway 23 or people who are up in the hills at Greenwood Springs. They don’t count that; they go by our population when the census was done. Because we don’t have that much of a population, they say, ‘No,’” Johnson said.
There were eight houses under construction in Smithville this spring, which will add to the number of rooftops in the town. However, the impact may not count in time for the 2020 census.
“Smithville is still feeling the pain, financially, of the tornado even though it’s been nine years. We’re coming back slowly but surely,” Johnson said. “I don’t expect us to grow from 640 to 3,000. We’re only 1.5 square miles, so there’s only so many people who can fit in our town.”
Even though it hasn’t been successful in securing grants, Gattman is still eligible to apply for them due to its census count.
“We’re very unlucky. It seems like they run out of money before they get to us,” said town manager Max Dove. “Most of our folks are retired or handicap, and we don’t have a lot of young people in Gattman anymore.”
Through the years, Gattman’s population hasn’t shifted much, but the number of businesses and employers has decreased. In previous months, a variety store has located in the town limits to help with the tax base.
“All the houses are full and they’ve always been full,” Dove said. “It’s sad with no sales tax revenue. You don’t really make up from it, you just go with it. We’ve been working on getting a dollar store, which would be a blessing.
“When people ask where I’m from, I tell them, ‘I’m from a great little place called Gattman.’ We stand for the National Anthem and we honor the flag. We’ve got a bunch of good folks who believe that; it’s just sad we lost the business aspect,” he said.
Finding infrastructure funds
Just as county government depends on accurate economic data through the census for grants, so does municipal government.
A recent boost municipalities and counties are now benefiting from is the Mississippi Infrastructure Modernization Act, which allocates a percentage of use tax, or internet sales tax, funds back to local governments for sewer and water infrastructure and street repair and maintenance.
“The remainder of the use tax that’s collected, one half is based on a proportional share by the population of a municipality by the most recent census. Half of the remainder of that money allocated to municipalities is based off the census data, and the other half is based on sales tax revenue. That’s huge to take what’s due to a municipality and say, ‘You’re making enough money in sales tax, but how is your census looking?’ They are taking the census seriously,” said Amory City Clerk Jamie Morgan.
Through the act, Amory’s estimated annual revenue based on population is $115,760.
“If our population goes up, then that number gets higher. If that number goes down….,” Morgan said. “That’s money that we don’t have to come up with in tax funds. That’s repairing streets and paving projects. Think about us not having to get that from the taxpayers just because they filled out their census.”
According to census data, Hatley’s median household income is $44,659, which looks good on paper but is a stumbling block for seeking grants.
“We have never, ever had a grant in Hatley. When Three Rivers [Planning and Development District] did a survey several years ago, they said, ‘I’m sorry to tell you this, but you should be happy you’re the second richest community in the state of Mississippi.’ We have no poverty. Everyone here has always worked and now more of them are retired. This last time, we lacked 11 people from being eligible for a grant,” King said.
Hatley, which is a township, is in need of expanding its water system. King noted a nearby water system, which operates outside of city limits, secured a 100 percent grant because of the poverty level in its service area.
“We’ve got to have some help on that as far as money. I guess the worse off you are, the cheaper you can borrow it,” he said. “Our water system keeps growing, but it’s outside of Hatley instead of Hatley. There’s nothing we can do about it. Every time we get a new house in Hatley, we’re overjoyed.”
Last year was the first time in King’s memory that water rates increased, which was necessary to help keep up with the staggering costs.
“We just never went up because we were paying bills. We had to borrow money to put the big well in and lack about three years paying it off. About the time we pay it off, we’ve got to have another well. We’ve reach that point where we can barely supply what we need. That’s one reason the census is so important to us to help us raise the money and necessary funds to do what we’ve got to do,” King said.
Smithville had a U.S. Department of Agriculture rural bond set for water system improvements, and there’s still a need for repair.
“In order to get those repairs, you have to have a certain population on your water system. The difference a census makes on it helps with the more people you have,” Johnson said.
According to census estimates, Nettleton’s median household income was listed at $37,083. Such figures set marks for how much of a match municipalities are responsible for when it comes to grants.
“Take a USDA grant for a new police car. They gave us a 15 percent match, but neighboring towns may get a 75 percent match,” Burcham said, adding the city has been denied some grants other cities have been eligible for due to the median household income.
Other financial
opportunities
For Fiscal Year ’19, Amory was awarded nine out of 11 grants it applied for, and this fiscal year it has applied for six thus far. Morgan said the first question on applications deals with census data.
The city was denied a competitive firefighters assistance grant and a Firehouse Subs grant for the fire department due the Amory’s census data not changing.
“You can’t keep submitting the same data or show that you’re losing population and expect to receive funding when you’re not growing and show a reason for needing the funds to protect your citizens,” Morgan said.
The grants the city has already applied for during the 2020 fiscal year include those benefiting the police and fire departments, along with ones for new playground equipment near Amory High School and another to extend a walking path at McAlpine Lake and add landscaping and educational signage there like at the Northeast Mississippi Nature and Interpretive Trail.
“The first thing you have to do is put data like population and median income,” Morgan said, adding median age folds into better chance to secure grants. “If you’re applying for a playground area, you’re going to be looking for people with young kids. If you’re applying for the McAlpine Lake walking trail, you’re looking for anybody from age 90 to 3.
“We wouldn’t have a nature trail without a grant. We wouldn’t have a splash pad without a grant.”
Nettleton was recently awarded an $80,000 small municipalities grant through the Mississippi Development Authority to revitalize Young Avenue for economic development. Cities with populations of 15,000 and less are eligible for the grant.
Problems with not
participating
Benson said not filling out census forms could potentially hurt health care programs, such as Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, and educational programs.
“It helps fund programs like the library and school districts. If you’re not getting the funding, you can’t get programs you want. If you don’t have that federal funding, your property tax goes up,” she said. “It’s hurting your kids in the long run if you don’t have funding for SNAP, WIC and free school lunches.”
She added accurate census counts and economic information effect tax credits for housing and programs dealing with utility, rent and child care assistance.
“You could lose money from not filling out your census form,” Benson said. “You have to fill it out because in the long run, you’re hurting your community because it’s losing money.
“We’re all Monroe County and we’re all different, but if you’re not filling it out, it’s hurting the whole county.”