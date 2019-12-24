The Mississippi Center for Justice recently hosted its 2019 Champions of Justice Dinner and honored advocates of the Mississippi Civil Rights Movement, including Becker native Sammy Moon.
“It was a total shock. I got the call out of the blue. The nominating process is not an open competition. I was one out of three to receive the award this year,” said Moon, an Amory High School graduate.
He was honored for his contributions to uplifting Mississippi philanthropy and pioneering LGBTQ empowerment. He is known across the state and southeast for his work with nonprofits and his contributions to numerous organizations working for the good of all Mississippians.
His father, Leroy, was long-time proprietor of Moon’s Grocery in Becker. Sammy and his family later moved to Amory. He worked in Jackson until 1988 before leaving the state for nearly 30 years.
Moon is a former associate director of the United Way in Jackson and other locations. His work is also associated with the William Winter Foundation. He is currently executive director for the Mississippi Alliance for Nonprofits and Philanthropy.
“I came back nine years ago with the assumption that there would be more progressive leadership and policies around social and racial justice issues I consider to be important. Unfortunately, not much had changed,” he said.
Moon provided some context in his remarks upon receiving the award.
“Mississippi is first in the nation to strategically focus on transforming the working relationship between organizations that give money and those that seek money,” he said. “Historically, the relationship between funders and nonprofits has been driven by the dynamics of power and privilege when it comes to philanthropy. It leads to little interaction unless it concerns how to fill out a funding proposal.”
Moon remained in Mississippi with the mission to make a change. He partnered with others to establish a fund for LGBTQ concerns that has reached $100,000 to begin grant making and advance toward Moon’s goal of creating a $1 million endowment to perpetually provide resources to the fund.
Moon was instrumental in merging two previous entities into the Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy.
“We believe that the work of the alliance will greatly increase the chances to achieve more positive outcomes for Mississippi’s children, families and communities. After all, that’s what it’s all about,” he said.