ABERDEEN – County officials discussed fire truck purchase options for Sipsey River Volunteer Fire Department, along with updates on fire ratings, during Oct. 21’s board of supervisors meeting.
County fire coordinator Terry Tucker gave updates regarding updated fire ratings for Wren and Hamilton. While Wren’s will remain at 7 and 7X for the next five years, Hamilton’s rating improved to a 6 and 6X.
“I think that’s really commendable to the work they’ve done to be able to lower the ratings, not only the fire department but also the water department and the work the county has done. That should be a real savings to the people in the Hamilton community,” he said.
Board president Hosea Bogan asked what could help a volunteer fire department’s rating improve, and Tucker said more volunteers and training hours play into factors. More fire hydrants in water association districts play another factor.
Tucker also discussed the purchase of a new truck for Sipsey River VFD. The county was approved a round of Rural Fire Truck Acquisition Assistance Program funds totaling $90,000, and the next step is to proceed with the purchase.
He presented a proposal of a new truck, which includes a higher gallon capacity compared to fire trucks the county has previously purchased.
“I’d said something to you about buying a 3,000-gallon truck. With the less manpower, we can get more water on the scene, with the volunteer shortage that’s around,” he said, adding the truck would cost an additional $40,000.
The proposed price is $440,000, and the turnaround time is 600 days. Sipsey River’s current truck is 20 years old, and Tucker said the new truck is equipped to help lower fire ratings.
Sipsey River VFD’s current rating is a 9, and there are additional needs than just a fire truck, such as manpower and training, to help improve the rating.
District 3 Supervisor Rubel West voiced his favor of the larger capacity truck to restart the process of ultimately upgrading fire trucks throughout the county, which will provide more efficiency and potential better fire ratings.
No action was taken, and the fire truck matter will be revisited during a supervisors meeting in November.
Chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer said long-range, county supervisors will most likely have to increase the tax millage for fire protection.
Tucker also noted a Humvee purchased through the Mississippi Forestry Commission will go to Splunge.
In other business
Following a presentation by election commissioner Ernestine Metcalf, supervisors approved a revision pertaining to compensation for county election resolution boards. Resolution board members will receive $12 per hour for returning five days after an election and be paid mileage reimbursement by the federal rates for more than 10 miles, in addition to election day pay.
Sheriff Kevin Crook said his department is partnering with the FBI to provide a temporary federal officer from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office who will remain working from the office. He added forms were being set last week for concrete to be poured for the part-time training academy.
Crook elaborated on income produced during the past year through the Monroe County Detention Center, including housing inmates for other agencies, totaling $375,230; CTC phone calls for inmates totaling $67,069; fingerprinting, which totaled $6,870; and sales of tobacco pouches to inmates, totaling $7,586.
There were 1,734 inmates booked in at the Monroe County Detention Center from October 2021 through September.
Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Tina Robbins invited members of the board, along with other county officials, to participate in Dec. 6’s Christmas parade.
“We started early on Labor Day and have several already signed up to participate and 20 more who have committed but just haven’t signed up yet,” she said of planning.
Susan Honeycutt and Sylvia Patterson spoke on behalf of Keep Monroe County Beautiful, thanking supervisors for their support and asking them for a list of needs in each district. Honeycutt said she preferred more funding for projects in the county opposed to having to pay travel expenses for Keep Mississippi Beautiful events, for example.
“I think we create our own logo and not have that Keep Mississippi Beautiful logo and let these ladies organize it and move forward,” West said.
District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware asked them to consider remaining with Keep Mississippi Beautiful for the statewide recognitions.
Patterson said in 2018, a state official pledged to help provide training but there was no further communication about it, but a recent letter was received stating Keep Monroe County Beautiful was not in good standing.
“I don’t know if they want us to report but I don’t know how often since I haven’t received any forms,” Honeycutt said.
County administrator Bob Prisock showed photos of damage from a recent storm that struck buildings at the Prairie Industrial Park, which was patched by the county.
Supervisors authorized for an appraisal to be completed on property jointly owned with the City of Amory near True Temper and for a realtor to market the property at market value.
Supervisors also approved courthouse holiday closings of Nov. 24 and 25 for Thanksgiving, Dec. 23 and 26 for Christmas and Jan. 2 for New Year’s Day.
The board also approved for Ware to make a $1,500 donation from his rural recreation fund to support breast cancer awareness.
