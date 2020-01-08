An investiture ceremony Jan. 3 at the Monroe County Courthouse signified the beginning of the next chapter in county government. Of the 19 elected positions, six officials starting their first term in office after being sworn in by Judge Michael Malski.
New faces to county government are Sheriff Kevin Crook, county tax collector Alysia Wright, District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey, District 3 Supervisor Rubel D. West, District 1 Justice Court Judge Sarah Stevens and District 2 Justice Court Judge Brandon Davis.
“Father, search our hearts even before we take these oaths. I pray that you don’t find that we cherish pride in our hearts or iniquity in our hearts and that we truly want to do what is good, what is right, what is true for the people of this county,” Crook said during the invocation. “We need your face to shine upon us and we need for you to be close to us in this position.”
Incumbent county officials are chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer, circuit clerk Dana Sloan, tax assessor Mitzi Presley, coroner Alan Gurley, county attorney Candace Blalock, District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson, District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware, District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan, District 3 Justice Court Judge Adrian Haynes, District 1 Constable Patrick Chism, District 2 Constable Ron West, District 3 Constable Herbert Harris Jr. and county surveyor Keith Ashley Eaton.
“To all the newly elected officials and all of those who are coming back for another term or terms, we ask God’s blessings upon all of us. One thing for sure, if God does not help us, we cannot make this journey,” Bogan said during the welcome.
County administrator Bob Prisock recognized outgoing county officials whose service ended in 2019 – Pat Birkholz, who served as tax collector; Scott Cantrell, who served as Monroe County superintendent of education; Billy Kirkpatrick, who served as District 2 supervisor; Chip Chism, who served as District 3 supervisor; District 2 Justice Court Judge Robert Fowlkes; and road manager Sonny Clay.
“Father, we just pray that you be with them as they put their hand on your word that they may look to your word for the wisdom, guidance and the direction they’ll lead over the next four years as they serve to carry out the duties and responsibilities of their offices,” Clay said of the county’s newly sworn-in officials during the benediction. “We pray as they serve for the next four years that they remain humble and for us citizens that we may obey the authority you have placed.”