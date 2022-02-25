The Rev. Larry Crump and the Rev. Dr. James Cook are among the many pastors serving congregations in Monroe County. They also pursue different outreach focuses in their communities, in addition to preaching the gospel.
Cook is an active pastor in both Aberdeen and Okolona with strong ties to community service, such as steering Hands On Aberdeen and serving as president of the Aberdeen/Monroe County chapter of the NAACP. He also stays busy on the speaking/motivational coaching circuit.
Crump moved from Houston, Texas to his hometown of Amory years ago to start Victory Temple Outreach Ministries, which has branched out to having a presence back in Houston and in Detroit, Michigan.
While Crump is a tall, stately man with a gentle touch, Cook is small in stature but leaves a big impression.
Cook is a 22-year U.S. Army veteran who retired from his military career in 1994 to enter the ministry. He received his license to preach in October 1999.
Cook learned under the teaching of Dr. Edward Deming while he was in the military, and a major takeaway was his emphasis on making others feel important when reaching out to them. Cook also bases his talking points on Steven Covey’s book, “Seven Habits of Highly Effective People.”
“We must first seek to understand before we can expect to be understood. We need to begin with the end in mind,” Cook said.
While pastoring Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church in Aberdeen, Cook set his sights on expanding ministry beyond the church walls to begin a prison ministry and also launching the community grassroots Hands On Aberdeen initiative.
“We focus on racial unity, centered around the life and ministry of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. We were able to do some things that brought about a sense of oneness that needs to be further developed,” Cook said.
Through Hands On Aberdeen, Cook initiated the annual Salute for Service Award years ago, and 2022’s recipients were Wilma McMillian and LuEllen Childress.
“Wilma McMillian leads from the middle or rear, while LuEllen Childress leads from the front,” Cook observed.
The group has met at different locations, such as the American Legion and The Magnolias in Aberdeen.
“The different places yield a great crowd. Our meetings were a blessing to all who came,” he said. “We had more white folks than Blacks to attend the first meeting. They have asked me when we are going to do it again.”
He is also launching a town hall-style series of symposiums he titles simply, The Talk.
“We’re focusing on understanding, transparency and honesty. We need these attributes to survive,” he said.
Cook moved on to the next chapter of his career in the pulpit after pastoring for nearly 12 years in Aberdeen.
“I came to the point at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Aberdeen that I felt it was time to step down,” he said.
After two and a half years, he was approached by a group of people from Okolona to launch a church there, which came to be called Lifeline Baptist Church.
Cook was challenged in 2020 to take on the presidency of the Aberdeen/Monroe County chapter of the NAACP. More recently, he was invited to speak at the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Symposium in Selma, Alabama in January, where he spoke on his presentation – “The Best is Yet to Come.”
He has also been involved in five different school districts where he has mentored underachievers with great success. He brands his school outreach as mentoring “Candidates for Greatness.”
One of Cook’s goals through his community ties is to provide funding to go towards a college education for three local students.
“We’re targeting C students. The A and B students get their own money. The workforce of skilled laborers is mostly C students,” Cook said.
He finds fulfillment in following his calling to mentor people and foster racial reconciliation.
“If you do what you love, you will love what you do. I pray daily to be directed to someone I can bless,” he said.
Crump came to realize at an early age that the call of the ministry was upon his life but tried to run from it like the Biblical prophet Jonah.
“We moved to Houston, Texas to be with family there and just be faithful church workers. God spoke through His preachers who were my mentors that I needed to surrender to preach and to return to Amory, Mississippi to do it,” he said.
Victory Temple Outreach Ministries was established in 1982 upon the quick response of Crump to the call to leave his Texas home and return to his birthplace of Amory.
“I had no idea the plans God had for me and my family but just as God spoke to Abraham and told him to leave his kindred behind and go and pursue the land, so did I,” he said.
Crump has led Victory Temple for nearly four decades, which now has a street named after it.
“We started the church in a little building that is now a doughnut shop at the corner of Highway 278 and Victory Temple Drive. We were able to buy the adjacent property and remodeled a house to use before eventually building the campus we have now,” he said.
The extension of Crump’s ministry outside the church walls is distinctly humanitarian.
“We were able to acquire the former Roadway Trucking terminal, where we operate our neighborhood food pantry,” he said.
Crump didn’t leave a vacuum in Houston when he returned to Amory, however. Through the years since he left, he established a church there, as well as another in Detroit, Michigan. Both churches also operate food pantries like the flagship church in Amory.
Victory Temple has also hosted periodic events featuring an unusual variety of guest speakers and singers.
“We’ve hosted MC Hammer and Denise Williams, who were saved out of the entertainment business and are now evangelists. We continually bring in a lot of other great preachers,” he said.
Crump, himself, has traveled throughout the United States preaching the gospel. He and his congregation are looking forward to hosting their national convocation this summer.
“We see that the hand of God has truly elevated the ministry and caused it to be that beacon light that He said it would be,” Crump said.
He continues to keep a full schedule despite battling macular degeneration, which has left him blind in one eye. Ushers help him to get up and down from the rostrum at the church.
A scripture verse on the wall of his study shares his outlook and mission – “We walk by faith, not by sight” (2 Corinthians 5:7).