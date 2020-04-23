The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 10 new positive coronavirus cases for Monroe County, pushing it past the 100 mark and ranking it third highest in North Mississippi, only behind DeSoto and Leflore counties.
Monroe County's total of positive cases since March 16 is 109. Of the county’s cases, 44 have been reported at long-term care facilities.
Cases have been reported at Diversicare of Amory and River Place Nursing Center.
Statewide, Monroe County has the second highest rate of positive cases in long-term care facilities, with Lauderdale County ranking highest with 64 cases.
DeSoto County's total number of positive cases to date is 252, and Leflore County's total is 119.
Of Monroe County’s long-term care facilities’ outbreaks, 40 people are white, two are African-American, and two other cases are under investigation.
Eight of the county’s nine deaths linked to coronavirus are white people.
Overall, 64 Caucasians have tested positive out of the county’s total, 22 have been African-American, four are listed as ‘Other,’ and 19 are under investigation.
Statewide, there were 259 new cases reported with eight new deaths. Since March 11, there have been 5,153 positive cases reported and 201 total deaths.
More data can be found at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.