Aberdeen
Mayor (special election runoff)
Charles Scott - 797 votes - 53 percent - winner
Doug Stone - 694 votes - 47 percent
Amory
Aldermen races
Ward 1
Buddy Carlisle (Incumbent) (Republican) - 108 votes - 43 percent
Clint Evans (Republican) - 144 votes - 57 percent - winner
Ward 2
James E. Whitfield (Democrat) - 21 votes - 8 percent
Barry Woods Sr. (Democrat) - 110 votes - 41 percent
Edsel “Blade” Hampton (Democrat) - 90 votes - 33 percent
John L. Ezell (Democrat) - 46 votes - 17 percent
Edsel 'Blade' Hampton and Barry Woods Sr. will advance to the April 27 runoff.
Nettleton
Mayor
Mem Riley (Incumbent) - winner
Phillip Baulch -
Chief of Police
Gary Monaghan (Incumbent) - winner
Thomas Adams -
Aldermen races
Ward 1
Mike Fulco (Incumbent) -
Levi Lee - winner
Ward 2
Jeff Finch (Incumbent) -
Ward 3
Iry L. Gladey (Incumbent) -
Eric Moore - winner
Sheaneter Johnson Bogan -
Ward 4
Daniel Lee (Incumbent) -
Alderman-at-large
Nathan A. Moore -
Sammy John Raper -
Herbert Arnold -
Herbert Arnold and Sammy John Raper will advance to the April 27 runoff.
All Nettleton candidates run Democrat.