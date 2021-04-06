Aberdeen

Mayor (special election runoff) 

Charles Scott - 797 votes - 53 percent - winner

Doug Stone - 694 votes - 47 percent 

Amory

Aldermen races

Ward 1

Buddy Carlisle (Incumbent) (Republican) - 108 votes - 43 percent 

Clint Evans (Republican) - 144 votes - 57 percent - winner  

Ward 2

James E. Whitfield (Democrat) - 21 votes - 8 percent 

Barry Woods Sr. (Democrat) - 110 votes - 41 percent 

Edsel “Blade” Hampton (Democrat) - 90 votes - 33 percent 

John L. Ezell (Democrat) - 46 votes - 17 percent 

Edsel 'Blade' Hampton and Barry Woods Sr. will advance to the April 27 runoff. 

Nettleton

Mayor

Mem Riley (Incumbent) - winner 

Phillip Baulch - 

Chief of Police

Gary Monaghan (Incumbent) - winner 

Thomas Adams - 

Aldermen races 

Ward 1

Mike Fulco (Incumbent) - 

Levi Lee - winner 

Ward 2

Jeff Finch (Incumbent) - 

Ward 3

Iry L. Gladey (Incumbent) - 

Eric Moore - winner

Sheaneter Johnson Bogan - 

Ward 4

Daniel Lee (Incumbent) - 

Alderman-at-large

Nathan A. Moore - 

Sammy John Raper - 

Herbert Arnold - 

Herbert Arnold and Sammy John Raper will advance to the April 27 runoff. 

All Nettleton candidates run Democrat. 

 

