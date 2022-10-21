AMORY – During Oct. 11's Monroe County School Board meeting, attendance center principals shared accountability data and improvements pertaining to their schools.
All administrators present joined with the school board members in gratification about the district’s A rating achieved during the last year of Brian Jernigan’s term of service as superintendent.
“It took hundreds of people for us to make this achievement. All of our campuses are planning celebration nights," said Monroe County Superintendent Dr. Chad O'Brian, adding it's amazing what can be accomplished if nobody cares who gets the credit.
Smithville Attendance Center Principal Jeff Brooks said efforts to advance student achievement continue at the school, regardless of its A rating.
“All through our grades, we are using the Mastery Connect digital assessment management system to identify where students are struggling in, as well as what areas of growth we need to maintain. Another focus is finding college and career pathways based on professional interest inventories and WorkKeys testing that aligns with the career and technical education program,” he said.
Brooks said networking across the school district is taking place via periodic Zoom meetings in order to plan strategies to meet goals and address needs as they arise.
“It’s a right now happening. We don’t have to wait until the end of the nine weeks assessments to know what’s going on,” he said.
Brooks furthermore shared how newer teachers are shadowing successful veteran instructors for further insight on becoming successful themselves as they accumulate experience. He also described how data walls work.
“Students know where they are (on a data wall). They are identified with a number that nobody else knows that shows where they are on base lines and nine-week assessments. They see themselves on that board,” he said.
Campus projects at Smithville include the Donald Edge press box, parking lot improvements and beautification work with landscaping. Additional fencing and gates are also being planned to enhance security around the perimeter of the campus.
Hatley Attendance Center Principal Kristy Keeton expressed her enthusiasm for the many ways in how the school has improved in its accountability ratings. She also praised the seamless collaboration between regular teachers and inclusion teachers who specialize in students who have developmental or physical disabilities.
“When you come into the classrooms at Hatley, many times you will know who the general education teacher is and who is the inclusion teacher. That’s the way it’s supposed to be,” she said.
Keeton listed areas in which the school has shown growth and how Hatley is particularly strong in math.
“Our sixth-grade math teacher was number five in the state. We have 21 A-rated teachers and assistants,” she said.
The school’s graduation and accelerated rates are the best to date. Keeton also pointed out Hatley was only 13 points from an A rating with the spring accountability rankings.
“We will be an A-rated school,” she said.
Security at Hatley has also been enhanced inside and out throughout campus.
During her input, Hamilton Attendance Center Principal Michelle Stevens echoed Brooks in emphasizing how the district campuses are working together to accomplish the same goal of fostering academic success and enhancing security for students and staff.
“Our graduation rate is 91.8 percent. It’s not 100 percent yet, but we’re keeping it above 90,” she said.
She listed the school’s strengths to include biology and U.S. History. Stevens hopes to increase growth with the bottom 25 percent and ACT scores.
“All of our classroom teachers have set goals for themselves and within their classrooms, and students also have goals for themselves,” she said.
Stevens reported all of the existing school staff returned for the ‘22-‘23 school year except for an assistant who retired.
She also shared a slideshow of landscaping and security enhancement projects throughout the campus and listed athletic achievements of the school.
“A funny thing is that while we do not have the facilities for practicing high jumps in the county, a student of ours achieved a gold medal with assistance from other schools,” she said.
In other business, the school board approved a request to add an assistant band director at Hamilton.
“We have an assistant director at Hatley, and Hamilton has more band members,” O’Brian said.
The request was approved, and the hire will be finalized at the next meeting.
It was also noted all three Monroe County School District high school bands qualified for the state band competition, being held in Jackson Oct. 29.
