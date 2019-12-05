Collections of property and land taxes began this week, as statements were mailed. The due date is Feb. 1.
Taxes meet budget requirements set by the county board of supervisors, Monroe County’s cities’ boards of aldermen and local school boards.
“The 2019 tax roll is based on the deed of record as of Jan. 1, 2019. Any land roll changes after that date won’t be reflected until the 2020 tax roll,” said Monroe County Tax Collector-elect Alysia Wright.
People may pay for their taxes at the Monroe County Courthouse, located alongside Chestnut Street in Aberdeen; via the mail; or online at www.deltacomputersystems.com.
For the person’s security and to comply with card service obligations, the Monroe County Tax Collector’s Office will not take payments over the phone.
Mastercard, Visa, cash and check are acceptable forms of payment, and people may include credit card information when paying by mail. They are asked to include a telephone number.
To pay online, people may click on the “Online searches, property taxes, car tags” link, click on “Monroe County.” The land and home tax amount due is available under the “Real Property Tax” link. For business taxes, people may click on the “Personal Property” link.
Information such as name, address or parcel number can be entered in the “Real Property” link, and business name, address or parcel number can be entered in the “Personal Property” link.
In the “Real Property” section, the amount of county, city and school taxes will be listed, along with the total amount of money owed for taxes.
The county uses a third-party vendor for the online payment method, and a convenience fee is charged by that company. The county does not receive any of the convenience fees.
Mobile home tax statements will be mailed at the end of December, and those taxes are also due Feb. 1.
Tax payments received after Feb. 1 will accrue a one percent per month interest. Delinquent 2019 land taxes will be processed through the land sale on Aug. 31, 2020.
Since 2016, the Monroe County Tax Collector’s Office has collected taxes for the cities of Aberdeen and Amory. In previous years, the county has collected for Gattman, Hatley, Nettleton and Smithville for city tax collection services. The county also collects taxes for local school districts.
Wright also reminds people by Jan. 1, vehicle owners who have regular county-issued tags or vanity tags should have a new image license plate. Owners with specialty tags will not be issued a new plate. Issuance of the new design of Mississippi license plates began In January of this year.
For renewals only, customers have a 15-day grace period into the next month to renew without a penalty. People must have their vehicle tag or VIN number when they come to get new license plates.
For any questions, call 369-6484.