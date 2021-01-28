The deadline for people to pay 2020 property and land taxes in Monroe County is Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the Monroe County Tax Collector’s Office is allowing a limited number of customers in at a time, so people paying taxes in person could potentially face wait times.
“We will be taking one person per clerk at a time inside the office,” said Monroe County Tax Collector Alysia Wright.
People can make payments at the tax collector’s office, which is located inside the Monroe County Courthouse along Chestnut Street in Aberdeen; by mailing it in; or online at www.deltacomputersystems.com. There is also a dropbox available at the courthouse.
To pay online, people may click on the “Online searches, property taxes, car tags” link and click on “Monroe County.” The land and home tax amount due is available under the “Real Property Tax” link. For business taxes, people may click on the “Personal Property” link.
Information such as name, address or parcel number can be entered in the “Real Property” link, and business name, address or parcel number can be entered in the “Personal Property” link.
Those who mail in payments to the tax collector’s office are asked to have them postmarked by Feb. 1. Anyone sending credit card information through the mail is required to include a telephone number.
Acceptable forms of payments in the office are cash, checks, Visa and Mastercard. No payments can be taken over the telephone. Customers are responsible for verifying that all property is accounted for when paying their taxes.
The 2020 taxes due Feb. 1 represent ownership of land and property as of Jan. 1, 2020. Any properties bought or sold after that date will be included in the 2021 taxes, which will be mailed out in December.
As of Jan. 25, more than 12,100 taxes for personal property, land and motor homes were collected.
After Feb. 1, penalties for unpaid taxes will begin. There is a .5 percent per month penalty incurred regardless of what day during each month delinquent taxes are paid. For example, Someone paying 2020 taxes on March 2 will still face a .5 percent penalty, in addition to the .5 percent penalty reflective of not paying in February.
The .5 percent per month penalties continue to August when the property is entered in the county’s tax sale. Current year delinquent taxes can be paid through mid-August ahead of the annual tax sale, which will be held the last Monday of that month.
Wright said delinquent taxes may be redeemed at the Monroe County Chancery Clerk’s Office, located alongside Commerce Street in Aberdeen, with penalties and interest applied. One year of delinquent taxes will not result in loss of property.
Wright recommends for anyone who hasn’t received a statement to call the tax office at 369-6484. She added that people whose mortgage company has requested tax amounts per their escrow will not receive a tax statement.