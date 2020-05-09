The Mississippi State Department of Health’s Saturday report indicated nine new coronavirus cases for Monroe County, bringing the total since March 16 to 200.
While the MSDH has reported 4,421 presumptive recoveries statewide, it does not release recovery rates on a county-by-county basis.
Monroe County remains second highest in the number of positive cases in North Mississippi, behind DeSoto County’s 333 cases to date.
A total of 92 of Monroe County’s cases have been reported through long-term care facilities.
Statewide, there were 288 new cases and 12 new deaths linked to people who tested positive. Mississippi's total of positive cases since March 11 is 9,378, and the total number of deaths is 421.
For more information, check out https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.