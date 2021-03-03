Monroe County residents can count themselves fortunate to have made it through February’s two winter storms with comparatively minimal disruptions when compared to reports from throughout the southeast. While there were electrical outages and water service issues reported throughout the county, most services were restored in an ample amount of time.
“We dodged the bullet,” said District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey. “We got off easy compared to other places.”
Aberdeen Water Department Director Jason Roberson agreed that the area escaped the problems reported elsewhere throughout the southeast.
“We didn’t have a lot of problems with our equipment,” he said. “I had a few customers call and ask whether a boil water notice would be issued, but it wasn’t necessary. We just had a few pipes that broke when temperatures thawed.”
Roberson said despite the extreme weather, Aberdeen’s water supply was stable and operating.
“We have three elevated tanks and six water wells. All of our wells are still okay,” he said last week.
Repairing road damage
As far as road conditions following the winter storms, county road manager Daniel Williams said there was damage.
“There was hole after hole after hole on everything, both asphalt and chip sealed roads,” he said. “It gave us lots of problems.”
County crews are working together with the Mississippi Department of Transportation to patch paved roads and regrade gravel roads.
“Four to five inches of snow and ice was equivalent to getting a long slow rain,” Williams said. “Anywhere there was a crack, water got in and froze. Trying to clear the roads while precipitation is still frozen can do more harm than good. It’s best to wait for Mother Nature to thaw things out first.”
Road crews also had several trees down that had to be removed from road shoulders.
“We’re trying to keep rights of way cleared from overhanging limbs as much as possible. With an event of this size, there’s only so much you can do in advance, though,” Williams said.
Keeping the power on
City of Amory Utilities Manager Mike King is also grateful Amory was spared significant damage or inconvenience from the storms.
“We fared really well. We only had one service call,” he said.
King said his crews do regular maintenance to minimize potential storm damage in their service area.
“Continual work on maintaining rights of way by tree trimming and cutting that provides clearance for power lines is the key for a dependable and resilient electric distribution system,” he said.
Samona Johnson of the Aberdeen Electric Department said most of its outages were experienced Feb. 17.
“We had some outages Wednesday night that moved from one area to another but didn’t last long. We got back to work on Thursday,” she said.
She credited cooperation between the various city departments to minimize disruptions caused by the winter storms and unusually cold temperatures.
“We all work together. The other departments were amazing, using their expertise to help each other. We were blessed in this area (of the state),” Johnson said.
Takeaways from the recent winter storms are being studied to better prepare for the next time.
“We’re constantly asking ourselves, ‘How can we better serve?’” Johnson said.
The most constant proactive measure practiced is keeping limbs cut back that grow over power lines along city streets.
Monroe County Electric Power Association General Manager Barry Rowland tabulated that conditions appeared the worst along the Alabama line than elsewhere in their service area.
“Locations east of Highway 45 had more damage, especially in the Hamilton and Lackey areas,” he said.
Portions of western Monroe County are served by Okolona’s electric department. Employee Jackie Fields said there were minimal disruptions to power service in its area.
“We had only one outage that was reported for a short time near the flea market in Wren,” she said.
Portions of southwestern Monroe County are supplied by 4-County Electric Power, and media spokesman Jon Turner said the county fared the best in its service area.
“We had 8,000 to 10,000 customers without power from Wednesday to Sunday, but none in Monroe County,” he said.
Turner said its power grid is designed to weather the winter peaking system.
“We had our highest power demand ever in January four or five years ago. This time wasn’t as bad,” he said.
Turner added that infrastructure improvements are continually implemented as budgets permit.
“Postponing infrastructure improvements into the future only increases the cost of eventual repairs,” he said.
Bills, bills, bills
With increased usage to keep homes warm during the extreme cold, customers should expect higher bills.
Rowland said there were nine days of unusually cold weather where energy demands roughly doubled. He cited one example where the customer’s power demand was 134 kilowatt hours (KwH) per day compared to 65 KwH per day normally.
Increased energy demand ultimately results in a higher bill, but Rowland couldn’t pinpoint a month when the increased energy expense will show on a customer’s bill.
“We have 11 different billing cycles spread out across three counties,” he said. “It goes without saying that the extra cost for power during the cold snap will eventually be reflected in electric bills.”
Rowland moreover stated that spikes in usage vary with the kinds of equipment customers have, as well as the amount of energy conservation practiced individually from one household to another.
Atmos Energy issued a press release last week addressing natural gas bills.
“Atmos Energy understands customer concerns that the recent extreme weather may affect their natural gas bills, so we want to assure customers that bills in the near-term will not include any of the unusually high gas prices from the historic winter storms.
“Atmos Energy does not set the market pricing for natural gas. There is no profit added to the gas cost. We have been and will continue working with regulators to find solutions that will minimize the impact on monthly bills. Until those solutions are identified, the gas cost portion of a customer’s bill will reflect normal, seasonal gas prices.
“February and March bills may still be higher than recent months based on the amount of gas used during the bitterly cold weather,” it stated.
The press release added there is financial assistance available through a low-income household assistance program and a Sharing the Warmth program, funded by customers’ donations. Additionally, Atmos offers installment plans.
Financial assistance is available on a first come, first served basis to eligible residential customers through a local energy assistance agency. To locate an agency, visit atmosenergy.com/assistance or call 211. Customers needing solutions to keep up with their monthly natural gas expenses are encouraged to contact Atmos Energy’s customer service team at 888.286.6700 or visit the account center at https://www.atmosenergy.com/accountcenter/logon/login.html.
As far as the next weather event, Johnson offered tips for customers to better prepare themselves.
“Have regular inspections and maintenance done on your heating and air conditioning systems,” she said. “Changes in seasons should serve as reminders to get your systems checked for peak performance and energy conservation. There’s always room for improvement.”