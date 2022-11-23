Prisock hikes the Monroe County Recreational Trail, which is now open to people interested in hiking and mountain biking. It is located near the county's airport, career and technical center and 911 office.
Monroe County Administrator Bob Prisock makes his way back to the trailhead.
Sunshine peaks through the trees near the trail.
An idea for a place catered to hiking and mountain biking enthusiasts that Monroe County administrator Bob Prisock pitched years ago is now a reality. The Monroe County Recreational Trail, located near the county’s airport, is officially open to the public.
“Almost every county around here has a hiking or biking trail, and we didn’t have anything. It’s just gotten so dangerous to walk on the roads, and we wanted to give people an opportunity to get out and get some exercise and enjoy nature without being worried about being run over. I’m hopeful people will take advantage of it and if it gets popular, hopefully we can do another one somewhere else in the country,” Prisock said. “It will make me happy if I see people getting out here and using it.”
The trail is located nearly dead center in the county off of Airport Road. The trailhead is down a gravel road next to Monroe County 911 and across the road from the Monroe County Career and Technical Center.
It’s a walking and mountain biking trail, and no motorized vehicles are allowed.
“It’s just cut over land that’s naturally reforested, so you’ve got a mixture of pines, sweet gums and oaks. When the leaves are on the trees, it’s really pretty. Once you get on the trail, you can’t really see out,” Prisock said.
The trail has two loops, with a smaller slough in the middle.
“There’s a lot of deer, wildlife and a natural tree habit. We may do birdhouses and different things like that around the perimeter,” he said.
The roughly two-mile trail was completed by Weathers Construction. The county was awarded $46,837.28 through a Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks grant to help cover the costs.
“This is zoned industrial, and it’s been out here for decades. If someone came in here and wanted to put in a plant, all we have to do is pay back the grant. We’re not taking industrial property and wasting it. While it’s sitting here vacant, we thought it’d be great for the citizens to use,” Prisock said.
