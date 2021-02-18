The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released a weather advisory, detailing conditions as of 10 a.m. Thursday.
Several counties throughout the state are under watches and warnings, with Monroe County listed among counties in a winter weather advisory, which lasts until 6 p.m. Thursday.
Below is the statewide release from MEMA.
Overview
• The threat for winter weather will continue into Thursday, with impacts from this winter storm persisting. A slight chance of rain and freezing rain then cloudy.
• A chance of snow, possibly mixing with rain after 11am near Coffeeville/Grenada area. 20% chance of rain before noon near Laurel.
• Very cold temperatures will occur after this next round of winter weather. Temperatures will drop Thursday night and Friday night into the teens across the northwest half of the area along with single digit wind chills.
• Wind chill readings in the single digits are likely over parts of the Mid-South Friday and Saturday mornings. Below zero wind chills are possible across northern areas Friday morning.
• Elevated threat is in place for the northern portion of the state now until 6 p.m. tonight possibly adding 1” of snow and sleet. This could cause a light glaze of ice to accumulate on roads and bridges. These areas could experience downed trees and limbs that can cause sporadic power outages.
• Limited threat is in place for the Delta portion of the state down to Wilkinson County. Light freezing drizzle and additional light icing of bridges could occur.
• Tonight, the low temps below 20 degrees with single digit wind chills the northern half of the state. Portions of central MS will experience lows below 20 degrees are possible from Adams County to Kemper County.
• Friday night the Delta and throughout North MS will be under significant threat with low temps below 15 degrees. Portions of Central MS from Adams County to Noxubee County will be under an elevated threat with low temps below 20 degrees. Portions of the southern counties and central counties will be under limited threat with possible lows below 20 degrees.
Timing
• Now-6 p.m.: Additional 1 inch of snow and sleet possible causing light glaze of ice in northern MS, and light freezing drizzle possible with light icing of bridges and overpasses possible from the Delta down to Wilkinson County.
• Thursday night through Friday - Dangerous cold with lows below 20 degrees and highs near or below 32 degrees is likely for north Mississippi and portions of central Mississippi from Adams County northeast to Lauderdale County.
Rainfall
• Thursday a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain before noon. Rainfall totals Wednesday through Saturday between 0.1-2.06” throughout the state. Light freezing drizzle is possible throughout the central portion of the state through the Delta.