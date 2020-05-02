According to Saturday’s update from the Mississippi State Department of Health, Monroe County has reported 12 new cases of coronavirus, bringing its total up to 173.
Of that total, 86 have been linked to long-term care facilities. Lauderdale County’s number of positive cases at long-term care facilities is now 88, the most in the state.
Statewide, there were 229 new positive cases reported, bringing Mississippi’s total since March 11 to 7,441. There were 10 new deaths reported, bringing the overall statewide total to 291.
The statewide number of presumed recoveries is 3,413. The recovery numbers will be updated weekly.
More data can be accessed at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.