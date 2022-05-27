From left, Monroe County Republican Women member Barbara Whitaker; Aberdeen Police Department investigator Dwayne Ealy; Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert; and club members Mildred Collins and Evelyn Thompson pose for a photo after dropping off treats for National Police Week.
As part of National Police Week last week, members of the Monroe County Republican Women expressed their gratitude to members of the Aberdeen and Amory police departments and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office with goodies.
“We appreciate them for putting their lives on the line every day for our safety. We support them and have the knowledge that they’re there for us when we need them,” said club member Mildred Collins.
The club was organized a little more than two years ago, and this year is the second year in a row it has given donations to local agencies during National Police Week.
“They need to know that we care. It’s important for us to realize the sacrifices them and their families make,” said club member Evelyn Thompson.
Club member Barbara Whitaker said she’s thankful to live where she lives, knowing she can depend on local law enforcement.
“I don’t think enough people know the importance of having that safety and security,” Thompson said. “We know they’re there to keep our roads and our streets safe. We know when we call on them that they’re going to show up. We just take so many of our freedoms for granted in this country and anytime we can let any of our first responders and law enforcement people know that they are important to our communities…we couldn’t have safe communities without. We’re never going to be a part of the defund movement and we’ll do more than our part.”
Whitaker said Monroe County Republican Woman was formed to support conservative, law abiding and godly traditions.