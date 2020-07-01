EGYPT – Members of the Monroe County Volunteer Search and Rescue team were dispatched to the Egypt area Wednesday morning after people reported they could not get out of their homes due to flash flooding.
Team member T.J. Harmon said the three homes were alongside White Rock Road.
“There were two house trailers and one camper. There was a total of seven people all together that needed rescuing, including a dog that was behind the trailer that got loose and was trapped in the floodwater in the tree line we had to rescue to get out,” he said.
Both of the search and rescue team’s boats were used.
“We used the Zodiac inflatable boat to do our rescues because it was swift water that was probably four to five feet in places. That’s what we used to actually go into the homes,” Harmon said. “The first trailer, we got four people out of it from the back door. For the second and third, we had to get them out of the windows at the back of the houses.”
Monroe County Volunteer Search and Rescue was dispatched by 911 is approximately 7:30 a.m. and returned back to the station close to 10:30 a.m. Four members of the team participated in Wednesday’s rescues.
Additionally, Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson said there was also flooding on Highway 45 near Box Road, which temporarily shut down the highway. A Chevrolet Impala was submerged alongside Box Road in Wren after being swept off the road due to floodwaters, but there were no injuries.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle was on standby to assist if needed with any flooding issues.
As of early Wednesday morning, there were no other flooding issues reported throughout Monroe County, but several motor vehicle accidents were reported due to the rains.