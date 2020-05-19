According to Tuesday’s report from the Mississippi State Department of Health, Monroe County’s number of positive coronavirus cases to date remains flat, with the total at 220.
No new cases have been reported for the county since Saturday’s daily update from the MSDH.
Statewide, there were 272 new positive cases reported and 27 new deaths linked to people who tested positive for COVID-19.
The number of presumptive recoveries statewide is 7,681.
More data is available at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.