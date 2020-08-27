As of late last week, 1,867 parcels were on cue to be auctioned in Aug. 31’s annual county tax sale, which reflect delinquent taxes.
This year is the maturity year for 2017 taxes. Delinquent parcels mature 24 months from the tax sale. If taxes are not redeemed in that time frame after a parcel’s taxes are bought through the tax sale, a buyer can request the property’s deed through the chancery clerk’s office.
The county’s tax sale has attracted more investors as interest rates are compiled monthly to the owners of the delinquent property. If they pay their delinquent taxes, tax sales bidders redeem the interest.
The last day to pay delinquent taxes in order to prevent them from going to the sale is Aug. 28 at 5 p.m. at the Monroe County Tax Collector’s Office, and those delinquent after that day will be available to bidders at the tax sale, which is from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Aug. 31.
Bidders may register online at www.govease.com. People also need to contact the tax collector’s office at 369-6484 to arrange verification of payment.
“We have a form to email for Mastercard or Visa information or we prefer a check made out to the tax collector’s office,” said Monroe County Tax Collector Alysia Wright. “If you want to buy and you register online, we send an email saying you’re registered, then you contact us to say you want to bring a check before Friday, the 28th at 5 o’clock. We stamp it on the front and the back. Once the sale is over, which sometimes can take two days because there’s a process, you’re going to get an email on every parcel won. At the end of the sale, the total will be what your check will be.”
Payment information is required ahead of time because of the urgency to deposit payments. The verification emails will be bidders’ receipts from the tax sale.
“We also need to know the limit bidders would like to be approved up to,” Wright said.
There will be technical assistance for single buyers who are not familiar with online usage. Bidders will still need to pre-register and be approved before Aug. 28.
Social distancing rules will apply, and masks are required because of the City of Aberdeen’s mandate.
“For those who are not technology-savvy, we can direct,” Wright said, adding neither her office nor Govease will instruct or influence any bidder at the tax sale.
There will be an online tutorial on the Govease site for bidders.
All bids in the sale are placed in $1 increments, and each parcel will be auctioned individually with a 30 second window for bidding or increasing a bid.
All parcels will be sold in alphabetical order.