Another year’s worth of tax statements for Monroe County taxpayers were set to be available online Dec. 1 and expected to be mailed out by Dec. 2, with the due date for taxes being Feb. 1.
County and school taxes are folded in with city taxes for all of the county’s municipalities in one statement. Taxes people pay for property and land provide for services and necessities for the county, school districts and municipalities.
Monroe County Tax Collector Alysia Wright said the 2020 tax roll is based on the deed of record as of Jan. 1 of this year. She added land roll changes after that date won’t be reflected until the 2021 tax roll.
“Property owners are responsible for all their property taxes being paid,” she said.
After the Feb. 1 deadline, penalties will be incurred for delinquent payments.
People may pay for their taxes at the Monroe County Courthouse, located alongside Chestnut Street in Aberdeen; via the mail; or online at www.deltacomputersystems.com.
Due to safety guidelines in place, only two or three people are allowed in the Monroe County Tax Collector’s Office at a time, and the rest of people waiting will form a line in the hallway of the courthouse.
For the person’s security and to comply with card service obligations, the Monroe County Tax Collector’s Office will not take payments over the phone.
Mastercard, Visa, cash and check are acceptable forms of payment, and people may include credit card information when paying by mail. They are asked to include a telephone number.
To pay online, people may click on the “Online searches, property taxes, car tags” link, click on “Monroe County.” The land and home tax amount due is available under the “Real Property Tax” link. For business taxes, people may click on the “Personal Property” link.
Information such as name, address or parcel number can be entered in the “Real Property” link, and business name, address or parcel number can be entered in the “Personal Property” link.
In the “Real Property” section, the amount of county, city and school taxes will be listed, along with the total amount of money owed for taxes.
The county uses a third-party vendor for the online payment method, and a convenience fee is charged by that company. The county does not receive any of the convenience fees.
Mobile home tax statements will be mailed at the end of December, and those taxes are also due Feb. 1.
On a separate topic, Wright said for license plate renewals only, people must have their vehicle tag or VIN number when they come to get them.
For any questions, call 369-6484.