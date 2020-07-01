EGYPT – Monroe County Volunteer Search and Rescue teams were dispatched to the Egypt area Wednesday morning after people reported they could not get out of their homes due to flash flooding.
Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson said two homes are alongside White Rock Road, and one is alongside Egypt Road.
She said there was also flooding on Highway 45 near Box Road.
As of just after 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle was on standby if needed to assist with any flooding issues.
As of the same time, there were no other flooding issues reported throughout Monroe County, but several minor motor vehicle accidents were reported due to the rains.