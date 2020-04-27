AMORY – During its April 14 meeting, the Monroe County School Board approved an agreement with Pryor Morrow Architects for a roof restoration project at Hatley Attendance Center.
Additionally, Monroe County Superintendent of Education Brian Jernigan is heading up plans to bring the Murray Building on Hatley’s campus back into service as a pre-kindergarten classroom to serve its growing enrollment.
Jernigan is also consulting with Hatley Attendance Center Principal Kristy Keeton regarding adding another math teacher to the staff.
In a related building matter, Jernigan said Watson Engineering has been retained to assess foundation issues at Smithville Elementary School.
“We’re having some sinking in the floors,” he said.
In other business, Jernigan announced the retirement of assistant superintendent Amy Henley, effective at the end of the school year.
“She will meet with us at the next meeting to make a formal announcement,” he said.
The school board approved other personnel changes, including Dallas Flippo being named as Hamilton’s new baseball coach. He will replace long-time baseball coach Lewis Earnest, who is retiring at the end of the school year. Brandon Bell was approved for Hatley’s boys basketball coach.
Additionally, coach Chad Garner was approved for a position at Smithville to replace Wendy Roebuck, and Jason Cobb, will move from Hatley to Hamilton to replace Roemond Barnes.
The school board approved to delete the two-year minimum employment requirement to qualify for as many as 10 days of paid vacation in addition to 10 sick days already provided.
“After consultation with [former superintendent] Scott Cantrell, I felt that this modification needed to be made to make us more competitive in today’s market,” Jernigan said. “This policy is also consistent with the consortium of 30 other districts with whom I network.”
As far as discussion pertaining to COVID-19, school board member Chris Markham asked district business administrator Sayonia Garvin whether the school district is better or worse financially in the wake of school suspension.
“I really don’t know at this point. I do know we’re not spending as much money,” she said.
She said what is known at this point is the district is at 67 percent of its budget for district maintenance for the fiscal year, which is in line with projections.
Jernigan underscored his confidence of the district’s finances.
“We don’t anticipate additional negatives, even though potential budget delays from the state government are uncertain. There are a lot of unknowns, but we’re still in good shape,” he said.