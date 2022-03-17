AMORY – Cafeteria expansions are on tap for Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville attendance centers possibly by the end of the year. During March 8’s Monroe County School Board meeting, architects Rud Robison and Dr. Adam Pugh of Pryor Morrow explained school-by-school plans.
The school board previously engaged the architectural firm to provide services for cafeteria expansions and window replacement at the district’s schools.
“Existing seating for 228 students will be expanded to 324 with an 1,100-square-foot addition along the side. Typically, we plan for 15 to 17 square feet per person for dining at tables,” Robison said of Hamilton’s project. “We have pretty tight confines at Hatley. After researching building codes for minimum separations between buildings, we have planned an addition of just over 1,000 square feet accommodating 84 extra seats at similar tables to existing, yielding a total capacity of 384 seats. This is the maximum size that we could get in here.”
School board member Mickey Miller asked if the addition at Hatley would be large enough to meet the needs of the student population, which is approximately 1,000 students.
“We have gone out as far as we can. There’s nowhere else to go,” Jernigan said.
School board member Chris Markham asked if the existing buildings have a sufficient projected lifespan to justify the expense of the addition at Hatley as opposed to building an entirely new cafeteria. District superintendent Brian Jernigan said the buildings are structurally sound and would last beyond the lifetime of most of the board members.
The cafeteria at Smithville is also slated to receive an addition to the side, accommodating an additional 108 seats at tables to the existing capacity of 216.
“We’re trying to keep every addition to approximately 1,000 square feet for whatever seems to make the most sense for the existing buildings in place. We’re bumping up our seating capacities as much as we can with the square footage we’re trying to build, getting the maximum number of seats with the most efficient method for the design of the building,” Robison said.
He said construction materials will be concrete block with brick veneer to resemble the buildings that are already there. The windows will be operable.
“We’re using commonly available materials and equipment to maximize basic simplicity. Another thing going for these additions is that there’s not a lot of plumbing or electrical involved.
“These projects will be funded by federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER-III) money. We’re following the guidelines to make sure that every T is crossed and every I is dotted. The budgeted amount for these projects is around $1.2 million,” Robison said.
ESSER funding was established through the CARES Act.
Robison said upon board approval, construction materials will be ready to advertise for bids on April 6 and 13, with bids opening on May 10. He projected construction completion possibly by mid-December under ideal conditions.
“If we don’t have some strange sort of material delay, this is an achievable schedule,” he said.
Robison has a contingency plan should a worst-case scenario come about, such as if bids would come in out of budget.
“You might consider waiting until fall to put the projects out for bid because the labor market and material supply chain is so stressed at this time. It’s a one-time deal with this money. Recent bids on some of our other projects have come in at double of anticipated budgets, even with allowances built in for contingency,” he said.
Jernigan said the deadline to use ESSER-III funds is September 2024.
“We need to get the biggest bang for the buck,” he said.
School board members approved for the architects to proceed with the projects as designed to this point with the most accelerated schedule.
Later during his input, Jernigan shared an update on plans for a complete inventory of all heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems with a consultant as part of evaluating remaining lifespan projections for the equipment and outfitting the schools with ionization filters to mitigate airborne germs and viruses.
“A lot of our units date as far back as 2006,” he said.
Jernigan also briefed school board members on a project to install 25 cameras in high-traffic zones that receive and send video footage via an IP network and also DVR cameras in every classroom for the benefit of law enforcement.
Additionally, he discussed various supplemental mentoring programs at the middle school level to help seventh-graders for career path planning and high-dose virtual tutoring in English and math with around-the-clock access.
In other business, assistant regional forester Bryan Wheeler explained scheduling timber cutting and sales of carbon credits on the district’s 16th Section lands.
“Monroe County School District has 5,124 eligible acres, which convert to 1,496 potential harvest deferral credits at a going rate of $5 to $10 per credit. It’s best to bid low to get a maximum return. It’s a win-win situation,” he said.
Jernigan said the district is receiving funds to not cut timber, but it can still cut if we want to. Wheeler recommended cutting roughly 100 acres per year on average.