AMORY – The Monroe County School Board approved superintendent Brian Jernigan’s recommendation by district superintendent Brian Jernigan Dec. 15 to extend early dismissals on Wednesdays into the spring semester.
“I have spoken with our administrators, and they feel like this has been very valuable time to work with their distance learners and have extra time to do planning and uploading content into Google Classroom. Our distance learners are at about seven percent (of student population). We were at four percent. The students have an opportunity to make a decision (about distance learning versus in-person attendance) every nine weeks, so the number of students has increased a little for the third nine weeks,” he said.
The attendance policy will be evaluated again by spring break to determine what approach will be followed for the fourth nine weeks.
School board president Linda Bickerstaff asked about how the blended schedule affected testing. Jernigan assured her that it had no effect.
In other business, Jernigan updated the school board on changes in quarantine recommendations from the Mississippi State Department of Health.
“You can quarantine for 10 days if you have no symptoms within that 10-day period. Students may return after 10 days instead of having to wait 14 days. They also added that if you get negative results from a send-off test and you have been fever-free for 48 hours, you can come back in seven days,” he said.
Jernigan recommended that the district follow state guidelines for consistency along with other districts.
Jernigan said additional tests for COVID-19 are not required once quarantine guidelines have been met.
The board also approved a new policy labeled EFB that covers the use of apps.
Assistant superintendent Kevin Threadgill said the policy puts things in place to ensure that technology users stay within state and district guidelines and are protected from any adverse effects from outside sources.
“Apps are huge, and it’s one of those policies that you have to have these days,” he said.