AMORY – During its July 30 meeting, the Monroe County School Board approved a few revisions to both the district student handbook and the alternative school handbook. One districtwide change pertains to cell phone use on school buses.
“We used to restrict cell phone use on buses. If students are able to use their phone to get some homework done or if they want to look at videos, that cuts down on bus discipline. We’re not disallowing that. They just can’t record any activities on the bus or at the school,” said superintendent Brian Jernigan.
When asked about the recording rule by school board member Chris Markham, Jernigan explained it’s there to protect students’ rights of privacy.
“There are laws that we don’t want students placed on social media, and that’s why we put that in there. There are some parents who don’t want their students photographed so we certainly don’t want their video posted for whatever reason,” he said.
Videoing an unsafe incident and reporting it directly to administration was noted as being a completely different situation than videoing students and posting to social media.
As far as an alternative school handbook revision, the service will now be expanded to sixth-graders. Jernigan said it has been suggested by administrators for the past couple of years.
“There are several districts that make it available for kindergarten through 12th grade. We’re not at that point, and that’s not what I’m recommending. Due to the increase in trying to battle vaping and jeweling, there are certain instances where our students who are trying to make that transition from sixth to seventh grade are up on those severe infractions. Instead of just trying to send them home, we want to keep them in school by keeping them in alternative and they can still be in front of the teacher and receive instruction,” Jernigan said.
In other business, the school board approved an agreement with Pryor Morrow for a window project throughout the district.
Billy Tacker, who oversees federal programs, gave a brief overview on Title I, II and IV funds, including technology upgrades in classrooms, administrative costs and emergency bags. He noted in the past several months he has purchased 70 smart boards for classrooms throughout the school district.
Michael Hughey of the Mississippi Forestry Commission presented the board with recommendations on land management, with expenses totaling $45,018 and revenues estimated to be $78,678 for Fiscal Year ‘21-’22.
District business manager Tracy McCollum said as of June 30, which was the end of the district’s fiscal year, 97 percent of the overall budget was expended. By the same date, 99.02 percent of the district’s total request in homestead and ad valorem had been received.
School board president Linda Bickerstaff explained why the date and time of the July meeting was changed due to conflicts in schedules and coinciding with the school district’s budget hearing. The school board normally meets the second Tuesday after the first Monday of each month at 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Government Complex.