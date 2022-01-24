AMORY – Chris Watson of Oxford-based urban planning consultant firm Bridge & Watson spoke to the Monroe County School Board Jan. 11 regarding the need for redistricting.
The firm specializes in municipal annexation, incorporation, long-range planning, zoning and development regulations and providing expert testimony.
“We have been retained by Monroe County to redraw the supervisory districts. I have been involved with redistricting for the last two cycles,” he said of the process following 10-year census results.
The school board agreed with Watson’s recommendation to streamline the process as much as possible with the county board supervisors.
“It’s a fairly simple process if it doesn’t get controversial,” he said.
Watson advised that the process be undertaken with individual board members and supervisors or small focus groups to work through data.
“Trying to get everyone around the table in a joint public meeting can get chaotic,” he said.
A motion to accept Watson’s redistricting agreement was approved by the board.
In other business, assistant superintendent Kevin Threadgill reported on behalf of absent superintendent Brian Jernigan that first semester enrollment in the district’s schools increased from last year.
“They’re coming back,” Threadgill said in reference to the widespread use of alternatives to public school due to COVID-19, which prompted a decrease in enrollment last year.
“We met our target of 95 percent average daily attendance for the first two months, which determines our level of (state) funding for next year,” he said.
Threadgill furthermore reported that the effects of COVID’s omicron variant and cases of the flu brought absentee numbers to as high as 12 percent across the district, but reduced quarantine time is allowing students to return to class sooner.
“The 12 percent drops down to as little as one percent but continually fluctuates. We’re still evaluating whether to put the masking mandate back in place,” he said.
Threadgill also reported on updated figures from forester Michael Hughey on land management recommendations for the district’s 16th section land parcels.
“Mr. Hughey recommended thinning out 201 acres rather than the 70 originally proposed,” Threadgill said. “We will also be getting an increase in the rent on 10-year leases from $100 per acre to $140 per acre.”
Oliver Miller returned before the school board to continue his initiative to place a plaque at the Advanced Learning Center in Becker in honor of his grandmother, the late Patsy Fowlkes Huskey.
The school board approved some adjustments in the language for the plaque and authorized him to place a second plaque at Hatley Attendance Center since members of the Huskey family are Hatley graduates. The project will move forward to manufacture the plaques.
Business administrator Tracy McCollum said the district financial balance is in line with figures from a year ago despite increases in commodity prices.
“The cash flow is balanced, and that is what you want to see,” said school board president Linda Bickerstaff.