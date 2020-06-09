AMORY – The Monroe County School Board took action May 12 following an executive session to reward the hard work of employees of the district by approving staff pay raises.
“The board unanimously approved increases for our staff,” said Monroe County Superintendent of Education Brian Jernigan after the meeting. “Hourly staff received a two percent increase for this next year. Our other staff received an increase to be more competitive with other districts.”
It passed unanimously following a motion by Chris Markham and a second by Tracey Cockerham.
Jernigan said the Monroe County School District is now on an even pay scale with other districts, which has not been the case. He does not anticipate the change causing a tax increase in the near future.
“We had several staff members to retire this year, and the staff we secured for those positions had fewer years in education. This helped offset some of the cost of the increases,” he said.
School districts across Mississippi are being advised to expect a 10 percent decrease in state funding in the wake of financial setbacks from the global health crisis.
“The statewide pay cut that had been announced since that action will be hopefully mitigated by strict needs-based spending,” Jernigan said. “Monroe County School District, like many other districts, is looking at ways to reduce spending, to take care of absolute needs, until the financial impact of COVID has leveled out.”