AMORY – The Monroe County School Board approved tentative plans for summer school during its May 11 meeting. The Monroe County School District will begin its summer term June 7, which continues through June 25.
“We will have school from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Mondays through Fridays during that period. We will serve breakfast, as well as a take-home lunch when students depart,” said assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction Billy Tacker.
In other business, Monroe County Superintendent of Education Brian Jernigan said the district is receiving almost $10,000 in federal aid through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds to help remedial education for students who have fallen behind during disruptions caused by the pandemic.
In reporting attendance numbers, he said approximately 2,080 students are currently enrolled districtwide, compared to 2,188 a year ago.
“Every school in the state is dropping. Everybody’s wondering where they’re going,” Jernigan said.
School district officials recognized Smithville powerlifter Jake Jarrett, who visited the meeting with his coach Jeremy Lucius and his family.
“Jake won the state championship and set four records in his weight class in Jackson a few weeks ago. It was a big accomplishment. I’m not sure what he was during football season weight-wise, but he had to maintain and cut some weight just a week or two afterward. It’s a big deal to stay that way, and we’re really proud of him,” Lucius said.
The school board approved the purchase of three new school buses for the district.
“We try to get three buses per year. Our three-mill note focuses on buildings and buses,” Jernigan said.
The greatest portion of time during the meeting was devoted to awarding a hunting and fishing lease for parcel 16-13-18 of the district’s 16th Section lands. Since no bids were received from the first advertisement, the leases were advertised again, and the district received several bids this time. The highest was awarded to Jayson Burks, who attended the meeting.
Some irregularities surfaced when the bids were opened and read by Tacker, which brought on extended discussion and even a phone call for clarification and opinion from legal counsel for the state board of education.
School board member Chris Markham warned that the board could run a risk of litigation for rejecting a bid but also strongly advocated that lower lease bids not be honored as specified in the advertisement in the interest of fairly funding education.
“We can’t be short-changing our kids,” he said.
The school board also decided to not participate in the offer by the Mississippi State Department of Health to test asymptomatic students weekly for COVID-19.
“We’re not able. Our staff is exhausted, and we don’t need to go down that road,” Jernigan said.